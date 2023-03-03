The Cherokee Nation is seeking proposals for a long-term art installation that interprets the Cherokee Removal story, commonly known as the Trail of Tears. The outdoor, public art installation will be located just south of the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10 a.m. March 9, when those interested in the project will meet onsite with the development team to learn more about the project and its mission. The deadline to submit proposals is April 20.

Project proposals should include conceptual renderings, narrative of theming and interpretation, proposed schedule with key milestones and estimated costs. Proposals from teams are accepted with some stipulations.

Prospective artists must be Cherokee Nation citizens or artists previously designated as Cherokee National Treasures.

“Telling our own historical narrative is the best way to ensure it is shared authentically with the world, and at Cherokee Nation we continue to do that very well,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

For more information: cherokeebids.org.

Featured video: