Tickets are on sale for the Tulsa Press Club’s next PageOne luncheon, which will feature Cherokee Nation delegate Kimberly Teehee.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave., in the Atlas Life Building. Guests are asked to start arriving at 11:15 a.m. to check in and find their seats.

Tim Landes, TPC board member and Tulsa People digital editor, will moderate a conversation with Kimberly Teehee on the state of Native American affairs at the local and federal level. Guests are encouraged to participate in the question and answer portion of the luncheon.

Kim Teehee is director of government relations for Cherokee Nation and senior vice president of government relations for Cherokee Nation Businesses. In 2019, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. named Teehee as the tribe’s first delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. She previously served as the first senior policy advisor for Native American Affairs in the White House Domestic Policy Council for three years.

Catering for the lunch will be provided by Market 31 and Three Sirens Restaurant Group.

Tickets for the luncheon are $70 for non-members and $50 for members. To purchase: tulsapressclub.org/pageone.