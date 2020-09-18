Cherokee Heritage Center postpones opening

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Cherokee Heritage Center has postponed its reopening, which had been scheduled for Sept. 18.

A member of the center's staff tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the planned reopening.

The center temporarily suspended operations in mid-March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our team has been working hard to reopen to the public and bring back the same authentic, immersive experience our guests have come to appreciate,” said Paul Buckner, interim executive director for CHC. “While we’re eager to welcome back our guests and get back to doing what we love, our first priority is and always will be the health and safety of our team members and guests.”

The center is working closely with health and tribal officials. Following an evaluation from the Public Health Contact Tracing team, it was determined that there was no risk of exposure to other team members due to the current mask policy and potential exposure time.

The heritage center has opted to temporarily postpone its public reopening out of an abundance of caution to allow for additional testing and to thoroughly sanitize the facility, ensuring the safety of its team members and guests. A reopening date has not been set at this time.

James D. Watts Jr. 918-581-8478 james.watts@tulsaworld.com Twitter: watzworld

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.