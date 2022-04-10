Cherokee Chief Hoskin to speak at Press Club

Tickets are now on sale for the Tulsa Press Club’s next PageOne luncheon, which will feature Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Hoskin will speak beginning at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave., in the Atlas Life Building.

During his time as principal chief, Hoskin has secured the largest language investment in the tribe’s history to expand Cherokee language education and preservation; appointed the tribe’s first delegate to the U.S. Congress; and has prioritized health and wellness initiatives, including record investments in behavioral health and addiction treatment. Along with, most recently, making a historic $120 million investment in housing.

Catering for the lunch will be provided by Chef Nico Albert’s Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods.

Tickets for the luncheon are $70 for non-members and $50 for members. To purchase: tulsapressclub.org/pageone.

Brewed for GilcreaseThe inaugural “Brewed for Gilcrease” beer tasting event to benefit Gilcrease Museum will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, on the grounds of the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.

Ten local breweries will offer unlimited beer tastings, and three breweries will debut new ales and lagers at the event, including two inspired by the museum. All attendees will receive a plastic commemorative tasting mug.

Music will be provided by Steve Liddell Band with food from Et Al.

Participating breweries include American Solera, Cabin Boys Brewery, The Cape Brewing Company, Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, Eerie Abbey Ales, Heirloom Rustic Ales, NEFF Brewing, The Nook Brewing Company, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. and Pearl Beach Brew Pub.

“We’re looking forward to taking part in Brewed for Gilcrease,” said Jake Miller, co-founder of Heirloom Rustic Ales. “Tulsa’s craft brewing industry is very community-oriented and we all support a number of organizations each year—collectively and individually.

“Gilcrease and its collection have come to define Tulsa over the years, and the growth of the local brewing community is doing the same,” Miller said. “It just makes sense for us to collaborate and help support this great community asset.”

Tickets are $60 general admission, $80 for VIP tickets. Must be 21 to attend. To purchase and for more information: gilcrease.org/brewed.

