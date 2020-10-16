Cherokee Art Show goes virtual for 2020

The Cherokee Nation will revamp its annual Cherokee Art Market for 2020 by presenting works by Indigenous artists in a virtual format Dec. 7-21.

The event, now in its 15th year and one of the top showcases of American Indian art in the region, was originally scheduled to be held Oct. 10-11 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa.

“With many art markets being forced to cancel this year, we wanted to develop a concept that would allow us to continue our annual celebration of Native American art and provide an opportunity for artists to safely sell their works,” said Travis Owens, director of Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “We hope the virtual market will expand the reach and visibility of these artists.”

Participating artists can showcase up to 10 items within the virtual market, with two being eligible for competition. Cash prizes will be awarded by class, including the annual Best of Show award.

In addition, the virtual market will feature interactive elements such as live demonstrations.

“Cherokee Art Market has built a reputation for excellence among participating artists and guests alike,” Owens said. “We look forward to re-creating the inclusive, innovative and celebratory spirit of our annual event.”