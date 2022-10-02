Cherokee Art Market returns to Hard Rock Tulsa Oct. 8-9

One of the largest Native American art shows in the state is returning to Hard Rock Tulsa on Oct. 8-9, featuring more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the country.

“The first lady and I could not be more pleased to be welcoming back this amazing event,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a press statement.

“COVID-19 challenged us in many ways and we worked hard to find innovative opportunities to celebrate Native art through online platforms and virtual markets. While we more than accomplished our goal of supporting artists during those challenging times, we’re eager to return to the in-person Cherokee Art Market we all know and love. We look forward to welcoming artists and guests to the Cherokee Nation Reservation and continuing our efforts to invest in the preservation and promotion of Native culture and art.”

More than 40 tribes will be represented at the 17th annual Cherokee Art Market, with artwork ranging from beadwork, pottery, paintings, basketry, sculptures, textiles and more.

Visitors are able to meet directly with each juried artist and learn more about their work. In addition, the virtual market will feature live cultural demonstrations and artist conversations from some of the nation’s top Native American artists each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The artists you’ll find when visiting Cherokee Art Market are truly the best,” said Cherokee Art Market coordinator Deborah Fritts. “They all share such a passion and enthusiasm for authentic Native American art that they are eager to share with the public. That’s truly what makes the difference. Our artists create an environment that is immersive and inclusive. Whether you’re a premier collector or someone just interested in learning more, Cherokee Art Market is a wonderful experience and we’re so thankful to be back in person this year.”

Many participating artists also compete for their share of more than $75,000 in prize money awarded across nearly 30 categories.

This year a new recognition was added to the list of top honors through a private donation. The Jesse Hummingbird Legacy Award honors the late Cherokee artist who earned his recognition as a National Treasure in 2017 for painting. It will be awarded to the artist who best exemplifies contemporary-style painting or drawing using oil, acrylic or prisma color on paper or canvas.

An opening reception will be held in the Sky Room at Hard Rock Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. to welcome artists and announce winning work. The public is welcome to attend the reception for $35 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Cherokee Art Market is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Sequoyah Convention Center at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Admission is $5 per person, and children under 12 are free. For more information, go to visitcherokeenation.com.

Featured video: