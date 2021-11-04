'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' visually delicious, but new version has a sour edge

It's curiously appropriate that the musical version of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" arrived in Tulsa just a couple of days after Halloween, when everyone has had their fill of confections and might be in the mood for something a little more astringent.
After all, this tale of a destitute young boy who manages to secure a "golden ticket" to tour the imposing factory of a mysterious chocolatier is from the impure imagination of British writer Roald Dahl, whose work for children and adults is known as much for its acid view of humanity as it is for its deliciously dark humor.
The creative conglomerate behind this musical, which opened Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC and is being presented by Celebrity Attractions, does not shy away from the sadistic side of Dahl's silliness — a quality that the two movies adapted from Dahl's 1964 novel displayed to varying degrees. But some of the other changes done to the story end up souring the story's real sweetness.
The basics of the story are in place: a young boy named Charlie Bucket (Coleman Simmons, one of three young performers who portray the title character, performed Tuesday) lives with his mother and his four bed-ridden grandparents in much less than genteel poverty in a town that is also home to the factory of the fabled candy-maker Willy Wonka. Charlie's family subsists on "vintage vegetables," mostly cabbage, which is about all they can afford on the meager wages from the two jobs Mrs. Bucket (Clare Leyden) works.
Wonka (Cody Garcia) makes it known at the show's start that he has grown tired of the chocolate business and is looking for someone to take over the task of churning out such things as Everlasting Gobstoppers and Whipple-Scrumptious Fudgemallow Delight bars. He's not sure how to go about it, so he sets up a candy store in Charlie's neighborhood to gauge the public's interest in him and his wares.
Charlie is a regular visitor to the store, even if he hasn't the money to buy anything, as the boy is obsessed with candy-making and flavor-mixing. When Charlie mentions that he, among others, would love to see what happens inside the closed-to-the-world factory, Wonka decides to create his "Golden Ticket" promotion as a way to rake in the cash... oh, yes, and find the proper heir to his chocolate throne.
Of course, Charlie manages to find the final Golden Ticket on the final day of the promotion, and he and his Grandpa Joe (Steve McCoy) join the four other "winners" at the factory gates for the tour.
The other four children, all played by adult actors, have undergone a bit of updating. Veruca Salt (Angela Palladini) is the ballet diva daughter of a Russian oligarch (Scott Fuss); Violet Beauregarde (Zayika Baptiste) is a gum-snapping Instagram influencer aided and abetted by her father (Branden R. Mangan); Mike Teevee (Matthew Boyd Snyder) is a computer gamer/hacker enabled by his alcoholic mother (Katie Fay Francis); and Augustus Gloop (Nic Mains) is a big-eating Bavarian.
The tour occupies the musical's second half, with the action following the original plot. The production employs some quite marvelous bits of stage magic to show the often extraordinary fates that await the foul four youngsters, from blowing up (quite literally) into a blueberry to being zapped into a TV set.
While it is undeniably enjoyable to see this hyper-obnoxious, compulsively consuming, supremely self-centered quartet get their sweet and sticky comeuppances, some might be disturbed at some of the more violent means employed to achieve these justified ends.
But then, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is at heart a fairy tale, and such stories can get more than a little Grimm when meting out punishment to children that flagrantly disobey whatever rules have been established.
It's just that this version of the story, adapted by David Greig, makes everything seem more arbitrary, because it is made clear from the start that Willy Wonka has his eye on Charlie as his choice to follow in his sugar-dusted footsteps. The sense of mystery and magic that made this story so endearing to generations of readers (and moviegoers) has been melted down into a tale of a businessman looking to perpetuate his brand — and if he can manipulate and humiliate the grasping and the gullible, so much the better.
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" certainly looks amazing. The scenic designs by Mark Thompson and Christine Peters, and especially the projections designed by Jeff Suggs, are visually delicious. The puppet artistry of Basil Twist (whose work includes Tulsa Ballet's "Dorothy and the Prince of Oz") give a whole lot of visual and comic oomph to the Oompa Loompa scenes.
One wishes, however, that "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" sounded better. While the songs written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder incorporated into the show retain their charms, especially the signature "Pure Imagination," the additional tunes by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman are serviceable at best. Wittman's lyrics are loaded with exposition, and usually delivered at a furious pace against a rampaging nine-piece band, which often makes them unintelligible.
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" continues with performances through Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.