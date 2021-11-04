'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' musical more sour than sweet, yet visually delicious

The tour occupies the musical's second half, with the action following the original plot. The production employs some quite marvelous bits of stage magic to show the often extraordinary fates that await the foul four youngsters, from blowing up (quite literally) into a blueberry to being zapped into a TV set.

While it is undeniably enjoyable to see this hyper-obnoxious, compulsively consuming, supremely self-centered quartet get their sweet and sticky comeuppances, some might be disturbed at some of the more violent means employed to achieve these justified ends.

But then, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is at heart a fairy tale, and such stories can get more than a little Grimm when meting out punishment to children that flagrantly disobey whatever rules have been established.

It's just that this version of the story, adapted by David Greig, makes everything seem more arbitrary, because it is made clear from the start that Willy Wonka has his eye on Charlie as his choice to follow in his sugar-dusted footsteps. The sense of mystery and magic that made this story so endearing to generations of readers (and moviegoers) has been melted down into a tale of a businessman looking to perpetuate his brand — and if he can manipulate and humiliation the grasping and the gullible, so much the better.