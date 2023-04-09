Chamber Music Tulsa will mark 70 years of presenting world-class chamber ensembles to Tulsa audiences with a season featuring the return of the internationally acclaimed Danish String Quartet and the world premiere of a work for the woodwind ensemble WindSync.

The organization began in 1954 as Concertime and operated under that name until the 2001-2002 season, when the name was officially changed to Chamber Music Tulsa.

In an interview at the time of the name change, Frankie James, then-president of the board of directors, said the reason for the change was to make explicit the organization’s purpose.

“Even after almost 50 years, there are still a lot of people who have no idea what Concertime is,” James said. “Some people think we’re a clearinghouse for information about all sorts of concerts. You wouldn’t believe some of the calls we’ve received over the years.”

Chamber Music Tulsa offers three distinct concert series, which gives the performers the opportunity to program a wider variety of music, as well as the chance to interact with audience members.

The Friday Gallery series takes place in venues around the downtown area, which will be determined at a later date. Doors open at 7 p.m. for wine and hors d’oeuvres with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

The Saturday Salon series concerts will be held in the Westby Pavilion of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. These intimate concerts also include wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as conversation with the artists. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Sunday Matinee concerts, held in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC, feature a pre-concert lecture on the music to be performed at 2:15 p.m., with the concert itself beginning at 3 p.m.

The 2023-2024 season opens Sept. 16-17 with the Junction Trio. This collection of acclaimed soloists — pianist Conrad Tao, violinist Stefan Jackíw and cellist Jay Campbell — will perform piano trios by Beethoven and Schumann, as well as works by the American avant-garde composer John Zorn, modernist Charles Ives, and the Renaissance composer Carol Gesualdo, a figure notorious for both madrigals and murder.

The woodwind quintet WindSync, which will perform Oct. 13-15, began its career by winning the 2012 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition and the 2016 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. The group is known as much for its championing of new works and adapting familiar pieces for wind quintet as it is for its performances of standard repertoire.

The quintet will give the world premiere of “Flora,” a work Chamber Music Tulsa commissioned from composer Viet Cuong, which will be part of its Sunday, Oct. 15, concert. In the course of its weekend in Tulsa, WindSync will also perform music by Jean-Philippe Rameau, Miguel del Aguila, Arvo Pärt, Ravel, and Mozart.

The Castalian String Quartet will make its Tulsa debut Nov. 17-19. The resident string quartet at Oxford University in England, the group has won a number of prestigious competitions and prizes, including being named the Young Artist of the Year at the 2019 Royal Philharmonic Society Awards.

The quartet’s programs will feature British composers from across the centuries, from John Dowland to Benjamin Britten to Mark-Anthony Turnage, as well as Beethoven’s Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130 with Op. 133, the “Grosse Fuge.”

The Danish String Quartet, which made a strong impression on a Tulsa audience when Chamber Music Tulsa first hosted the ensemble in 2015, returns to Tulsa from Feb. 17-18, 2024.

The quartet will perform works by Haydn, Shostakovich and Schubert, specifically his Quartet in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden,” but the group also will be performing arrangements of Danish folk songs, such as those featured on its critically acclaimed recording “Last Leaf.”

The Horszowski Trio will be featured March 15-17, 2024. This New York City-based ensemble takes its name from the renowned pianist and teacher Mieczysław Horszowski; the ensemble’s pianist, Rieko Aizawa, was Horszowski’s last pupil at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia.

The trio will perform works by Smetana, Schubert, Shostakovich and Clara Schumann, as well as music by contemporary composers Chen Yi, Derek Bermel, David Fulmer and Paul Chihara.

Chamber Music Tulsa’s 2023-2024 season concludes April 19-21, 2024, with the Dalí Quartet. The ensemble, made up of people of Latino heritage, has earned national acclaim for its “Classical Roots, Latin Soul” programs, and its Tulsa concerts will showcase an array of compositions by composers from Spain, Central America and South America, including Villa-Lobos, Ginastera, Piazzolla, Morales and Arriaga, as well as examples of tangos, boleros and Puerto Rican dances.

Season tickets for all series are now on sale. Friday Gallery series is $132, Saturday Salon series is $390 and the Sunday Matinee series is $120. To purchase and for more information: chambermusictulsa.org.