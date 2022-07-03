'Celtic Throne' show explores Irish history through dance

Armstrong Dance, a company affiliated with the Herbert W. Armstrong College in Edmond, will bring its newest production, “Celtic Throne,” to the Tulsa PAC for two performances, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, July 6-7, in the PAC’s Williams Theatre, 110 E. Second St.

Tickets are $30-$45, and available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com.

“Celtic Throne” is a show built around the sort of Irish step-dancing that “Riverdance” brought to international attention. Choreographed by Vienna Flurry, Jude Flurry and Alexa Turgeon, the evening-length production tells the history of the Irish people from ancient times through the great migration to America, from the violence of “the Troubles” to a vision of a more hopeful future.

The show features an original score by award-winning composer Brian Byrne, perhaps best known for his work on the film “Albert Nobbs,” where he earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for “Lay Your Head Down,” performed by Sinéad O’Connor.

Brian Paul Cross book signing

Tulsa author and illustrator Brian Paul Cross will talk about his two books for children and sign copies of the books at an event 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

The books, “King Froderick of Basschundia” and “King Froderick at War,” chronicle the life and adventures of the titular character and his canine and feline courtiers, all of whom bear a striking resemblance to Cross’ own pets.

