Celebrating Leon: Artists collaborate to create mural honoring 'The Master of Space and Time'

When artist Patrick (p.s.) Gordon moved to Tulsa for the first time, he bought a house in the city’s Maple Ridge neighborhood, just about a block or so from the mansion that had been recently purchased by one Claude Russell Bridges — better known to the world as Leon Russell.

“He threw a lot of parties,” Gordon recalled. “Of course, I just heard about them — I wasn’t a part of his circle, although I was friends with Emily Smith, who was something of a muse to Leon.

“But I did see what I think was his last performance, which was at a private event,” he said. “When he came into the room, he seemed so very frail, kind of shuffling along. But then he sat down at the piano and he just knocked it out. It was like he came to life when he was making music.”

Gordon has spent much of the past year immersing himself in the life and music of Russell as he worked on a series of large-scale paintings that are currently being transformed into a public artwork titled, “The Mural of Space and Time.”