Celebrated Tulsa artist Jay O'Meilia dies at 94

Jay O’Meilia had a ready answer for anyone asking what inspired him as an artist.
“Well, every morning I’d pass by this pile of bills on the table,” O’Meilia said. “Then I’d go into the kitchen and see my five children there, waiting for their breakfasts. And inspiration would just ooze out of me, because I knew I had to pay those bills and feed those kids.”
It was a work ethic that O’Meilia maintained throughout his life.
“A few years ago, the family decided it was time to get Dad into a more modest-sized house, where he wouldn’t have to climb all those stairs,” said his son, Matt O’Meilia. “We thought that this would be where he could finally kick back and relax, and paint what he wanted, rather than chasing after commissions.
“But the first thing he did after getting settled in was to set up his studio in the new place, and get on the phone to start chasing down commissions for new work,” he said. “We were hoping he would finally take it easy, but I guess my dad never really knew how to relax.”
Philip Jay O’Meilia, whose ability to capture the dramatic as well as the intimate moments of life on canvas and in bronze earned him national acclaim, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, at his Tulsa home after a brief illness. He was 94.
A Tulsa native, O’Meilia was born July 17, 1927, to William Edmund and Georgene (Laufersweiler) O’Meilia. He attended Marquette School, Wilson Middle School and Central High School, graduating in 1945. He enlisted in the Navy after graduation and served two stints, 1945-46 and 1951-53.
O’Meilia studied art at the Art Students League in New York, the Chicago Academy of Fine Art, the Cape School of Art in Provincetown, Massachusetts, George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and the University of Tulsa.
But his career as a working artist truly began when he was still a youngster. O’Meilia, who started taking art classes at age 9, sold his first painting — a moody, film noir-like image titled “The Lamppost” — to a family friend when O’Meilia was 13 years old.
“Dad knew from an early age that he wanted to be an artist, and he would do just about anything to be able to make a living from his art,” Matt O’Meilia said. “He’d take all kinds of commissions, he’d teach wherever he could. It was just who he was.”
Matt O’Meilia recalled the moment when he came face to face with the realization that what his father did for a living was a bit out of the ordinary.
“My father would hold classes in his studio every Tuesday night, and it was my job to bring in the refreshments,” he said. “I would come in with a tray of snacks and sodas, set it down, and usually take a glance at whatever the students were painting.
“But this one Tuesday evening, I went about my tasks, and when I looked to see what was the subject of that night’s class, there sat a woman with no top on,” he said, laughing. “Dad was doing a class with a live model. But for a 10-year-old kid, that was quite a moment.”
O’Meilia first gained prominence for his ability to capture the color, action and drama of sports ranging from football to tennis to golf — a fascination that began when a friend took him to the 1950 OU-Texas football game.
Fifteen years later, he won first prize in a national competition for his painting “Night Baseball.” Five years later, a painting he made of professional baseball player Tim McCarver prompted O’Meilia to transform the image into a sculpture.
“That got him more and more interested in working in bronze,” said Matt O’Meilia, “which led to his doing all these monumental pieces.”
O’Meilia’s best-known Tulsa sculptures include “Oklahoma Indian Ballerina,” which stands on the Williams Green downtown, next to the Tulsa PAC; “Roughnecks,” in Tulsa’s Mid-Continent Building; and “...With My Life if Necessary,” at the Tulsa Police Academy. “Oil Patch Warrior,” which is in England’s Sherwood Forest and honors Oklahoma workers who helped provide oil for Great Britain during World War II, was O’Meilia’s first international monument.
O’Meilia also collaborated with fellow artist Bill Sowell on the sculptures at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in Oklahoma City.
“Dad was the sort of person who always said his favorite work was the next one he would do,” Matt O’Meilia said. “But these monumental pieces, especially the ones honoring veterans and police officers, are among the things I think he was most proud of, and held most dear.”
O’Meilia was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1999. His works are in more than 500 private and public collections throughout the world.
O’Meilia was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 49 years, Jody (Brownlee), his daughter Meg O’Meilia, and brothers Raymond and Charles (Rolly).
He is survived by his older brother William; children Mark, Danny (Patty), Matt, Frannie (John); and grandchildren Andrew, Madeline, Ellie, Claire and Kate.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate to Meals on Wheels, the Marquette School Adopt-A-Student Program or the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial Fund.
