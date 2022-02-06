Celebrated Tulsa artist Jay O'Meilia dies at 94

Jay O’Meilia had a ready answer for anyone asking what inspired him as an artist.

“Well, every morning I’d pass by this pile of bills on the table,” O’Meilia said. “Then I’d go into the kitchen and see my five children there, waiting for their breakfasts. And inspiration would just ooze out of me, because I knew I had to pay those bills and feed those kids.”

It was a work ethic that O’Meilia maintained throughout his life.

“A few years ago, the family decided it was time to get Dad into a more modest-sized house, where he wouldn’t have to climb all those stairs,” said his son, Matt O’Meilia. “We thought that this would be where he could finally kick back and relax, and paint what he wanted, rather than chasing after commissions.

“But the first thing he did after getting settled in was to set up his studio in the new place, and get on the phone to start chasing down commissions for new work,” he said. “We were hoping he would finally take it easy, but I guess my dad never really knew how to relax.”