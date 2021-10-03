Cast of 'Dreamgirls' takes on iconic roles in Theatre Tulsa production

For the women portraying the Dreams, “Dreamgirls” is something more than just a show.

“Personally, I see parts of myself in every character,” Kubbi said. “The people who wrote these songs, they understood the struggle we women go through. But they also show the strength these women have to overcome those struggles and become better people because of it.

“That’s one thing that drew me to the role of Lorrell,” she said. “She’s a character that sometimes can get lost among all the other characters — when I told my twin sister that I was going to be playing Lorrell, she didn’t know who the character was. But Lorrell is a role that has a lot of substance to it, which I love, so I’m going to make sure everyone remembers who Lorrell is, and how she grows through the course of the show.”

“It’s really been a transformative thing, to be a part of this show,” Pearson said. “This show has such a powerful message about facing the challenges in life, and for me, it’s a chance to encourage young women and men to find their own voice and to make themselves heard.”

For Douglass, who is performing in her first stage musical since her high school days, taking on the role of Effie was an intimidating prospect at the start.