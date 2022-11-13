Cady Shaw named Woody Guthrie Center director

The Woody Guthrie Center has announced Tulsa resident and lifelong Oklahoman Cady Shaw as its new director following a national search.

As a historian and museum professional, Shaw brings more than 15 years of experience to the Tulsa Arts District. In her previous positions with the Choctaw and Cherokee nations, she has curated exhibitions for the Municipal Library at Versailles in Paris, France; the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.; the Choctaw Cultural Center; and various locations throughout Oklahoma, California and Texas.

“I am honored to be joining the staff of the Woody Guthrie Center and the American Song Archives,” Shaw said. “As a historian and fan of folk music, I am elated to have this opportunity to help preserve and promote Woody Guthrie and his living legacy.”

“We’re thrilled to have Cady join us,” said Steve Higgins, managing director of American Song Archives, which oversees the Woody Guthrie Center and Bob Dylan Center. “We look forward to a prosperous future for the center and supporting her vision for this important role.”

As director of the Woody Guthrie Center, Shaw will present major exhibitions, plan events and programming, and provide day-to-day oversight of the center among an extensive list of other responsibilities.

Shaw holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Tulsa.

The Woody Guthrie Center, which opened in 2013, is dedicated to spreading Guthrie’s message of diversity, equality and justice to a new generation that can create its own ripples of change. The center honors Guthrie’s life and legacy by educating visitors, teachers, students and scholars about his relevance today and his important role in American history through on-site programming, classroom materials, youth music programs, artist-in-residence programs, school outreach, internships, fellowship opportunities and the Woody Guthrie Archives.

