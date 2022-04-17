Broken Arrow Playhouse stages 'Shades of White'; World Stage Theatre starts a 'Revolution'

Tulsan Ilan Kozlowski’s play, “Shades of White,” may deal with serious issues of racism and bigotry, but Kozlowski considers his play a comedy. And something of a romance.

“I see everything through the lens of humor. Without exception,” Kozlowski said in an interview with the Tulsa World when his play was part of the 2018 SummerStage Festival. “Part of it is because we humans are incredibly funny creatures. But I also believe that every time you are able to laugh with someone, you accept that person. Laughter is something that connects us, my heart to your heart.”

“Shades of White,” which was first presented in 2017, will close out the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse’s season. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 22-23 and 29-30, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 and May 1, at the playhouse, 1800 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow.

The two-act play, set in Tulsa in the 1990s, centers around two men who, at first glance, are polar opposites: Charles Whitehill is a wealthy Tulsa doctor in his 60s who has little patience for anything, and Yossi Schwartz, an Israeli music professor whose ebullient take on the world and those who people it initially drives Whitehill to distraction.

Whitehall’s efforts to shoo Schwartz away prove ineffective, as Schwartz slowly begins to break through the carapace of prejudice and disdain that Whitehill has built up around himself.

“To me, this is a love story,” Kozlowski said. “The two men in my play, both have had to deal with some horrible, painful things. The difference is, one man used that pain as a fertilizer for love, while the other did the opposite and cut himself off with his pain. Then one makes the effort to reach out, to make that true heart-to-heart connection.”

Tickets are $20-$22. To purchase and for more information: 918-258-0077, bacptheatre.com.

‘The Revolutionists’

World Stage Theatre Company presents the local premiere of “The Revolutionists,” a comedy by Lauren Gunderson, best known for her award-winning drama “I and You.”

Described by the author as a “feisty feminist comedy,” the play imagines the lives of four historic figures caught up in the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution of 1793. What had started out as a hopeful revolution for the people is now sinking into hyper-violent, hypocritical male rhetoric — a progression, Gunderson said, to which modern audiences can relate.

And the four women at the center of the play — playwright Olympe De Gouges (Kelly McEver), criminal Charlotte Corday, best known as the assassin of Jean-Paul Marat (Megan Mulgrew), Haitian-born spy Marianne Angelie (Jameelah Stuckey) and the French queen herself, Marie Antoinette (Amanda Nichols) — deal with ideas of violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.

Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 21-22 and Friday, April 29; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23 and 30; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 and May 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Spotlight on ‘Oz’

The Spotlight Children’s Theatre will present a somewhat different version of the classic American fairy tale, “The Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene.”

Writer Eddie McPherson imagines what would have happened had Dorothy not set out immediately following the yellow brick road, but was sidetracked by a fellow who offers her a mysterious map of a shortcut to the Emerald City.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 and 29; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24 and April 30-May 1, at the Spotlight Theater, 1381 Riverside Drive. Tickets are $10-$12. 918-587-5030, tulsaspotlighttheater.com.

