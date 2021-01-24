'Broadway on Film' comes to Tulsa PAC

Three award-winning theater productions, captured during their runs in London’s West End theater district, will make up “Broadway on Film,” which will be presented in February at the Tulsa PAC.
“Broadway on Film” is a collaboration between the Tulsa PAC and Celebrity Attractions.
The series will begin with “42nd Street” at 8 p.m. Feb. 13.
Filmed during its run at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, “42nd Street” is the classic “backstage” story, in which a young girl manages to land a role in the chorus of a big musical and through a series of events finds herself thrust into the spotlight.
The musical is based on the 1933 movie and incorporates such classic show tunes as “Lullabye of Broadway,” “We’re in the Money,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “I Only Have Eyes for You,” along with spectacular tap-dance numbers choreographed by the legendary Gower Champion.
“Kinky Boots,” which earned six Tony Awards out of 12 nominations when it debuted on Broadway in 2013, will be shown at 8 p.m. Feb. 20. It was filmed in 2019 during its run at London’s Adelphi Theatre.
Written by Harvey Fierstein with a score by pop music star Cyndi Lauper, “Kinky Boots” is about a staid British shoe manufacturer whose old-fashioned styles aren’t selling. To save his family’s business, the new owner decides to reconfigure the factory to begin manufacturing footwear for drag queens.
The series will conclude with “War Horse” at 8 p.m. Feb. 27.
Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, “War Horse” is about a young boy whose beloved horse sold to the British Cavalry and shipped to France during World War I. The boy, who is too young to join the army, embarks on a treacherous mission to find his horse and bring him home.
At the center of the play is the work of the Handspring Puppet Company of South Africa, which brings breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.
Tickets are $20 per film, or $45 for all three. To order, and more information: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Magic City Books to host Dennis McAuliffe
Award-winning journalist Dennis McAuliffe discovered by accident that the story he had always been told about the fate of his grandmother, an Osage woman named Sybil Bolton, was a lie.
His efforts to learn the truth about his family led him to learn about one of the darkest times in Oklahoma history — the Osage Reign of Terror, a systematic killing spree when white men descended upon the oil-rich Osage reservation to court, marry and murder Native women and their family members to gain control of their wealth.
McAuliffe’s book, “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton,” helped bring the Osage murders to wider attention and was one of the sources for David Grann’s award-winning “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is currently being filmed by director Martin Scorsese.
Magic City Books will host McAuliffe in a virtual event in celebration of the reissue of “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton” at 7 p.m. Thursday.
To register for this free event: magiccitybooks.com.
Mayfest 2021 application deadline Jan. 31
Artists, performers, food trucks and food vendors have until Jan. 31 to submit applications to be part of the 2021 Tulsa Mayfest festival, set for May 7-9.
The annual arts festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are working closely with public health and city officials to implement the 2021 festival with any necessary changes and safety precautions.
Mayfest 2021 is slated to again take place in the Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood and will feature juried artists from across the country, local artists, bands and musicians and traditional festival food.
“Other than adjustments for public health, we are not planning major changes for this year’s Mayfest,” said Heather Pingry, senior director of events and guest services. “We’re excited about the opportunity to gather outdoors, promote visual and performing arts, and support the Tulsa community in our new Tulsa Arts District location.”
To obtain and submit applications: tulsamayfest.org.
Chautauqua to ‘boldly go’ virtual
The Tulsa Chautauqua, which postponed its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is planning to present “Twentieth Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change” on June 8-12.
In preparation for these summertime presentations by scholars portraying historic figures, the organization is rolling out a series of workshop presentations by the scholars that are available on YouTube.
The first of these features Tulsa Chautauqua regular Doug Mishler, who will portray Gene Roddenberry, creator of the TV series “Star Trek.” His workshop presentation, titled “Roddenberry’s Blueprint for ‘Star Trek’s’ Heroic Captains — His Younger Self,” is now available at youtu.be/2aPTFQA4yPc.
