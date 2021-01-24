'Broadway on Film' comes to Tulsa PAC

The series will conclude with “War Horse” at 8 p.m. Feb. 27.

Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, “War Horse” is about a young boy whose beloved horse sold to the British Cavalry and shipped to France during World War I. The boy, who is too young to join the army, embarks on a treacherous mission to find his horse and bring him home.

At the center of the play is the work of the Handspring Puppet Company of South Africa, which brings breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

Tickets are $20 per film, or $45 for all three. To order, and more information: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Magic City Books to host Dennis McAuliffe

Award-winning journalist Dennis McAuliffe discovered by accident that the story he had always been told about the fate of his grandmother, an Osage woman named Sybil Bolton, was a lie.

His efforts to learn the truth about his family led him to learn about one of the darkest times in Oklahoma history — the Osage Reign of Terror, a systematic killing spree when white men descended upon the oil-rich Osage reservation to court, marry and murder Native women and their family members to gain control of their wealth.