Brentano String Quartet returns to Tulsa

The Brentano Quartet, one of the most popular ensembles Chamber Music Tulsa has presented through the years, will return for a trio of concerts Oct. 22-24.

The quartet — violinists Serena Canin and Mark Steinberg, violist Mischa Amory and cellist Nina Lee — is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season, and in that time has earned international acclaim for its performances of the standard repertoire, as well as for its efforts to commission new works.

The quartet will present a special “Tribute to Stravinsky” for its concert, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St. The program will include Stravinsky’s “Three Pieces for String Quartet;” “Concertino;” “The Dove Descending Breaks the Air;” along with a reading of Amy Lowell’s poem, “Stravinsky’s Three Pieces ‘Grotesques,’ for String Quartet. Works by Shostakovich, Verdi, Gesualdo, Machaut and Cage will also be performed.