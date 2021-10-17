Brentano String Quartet returns to Tulsa

The Brentano Quartet, one of the most popular ensembles Chamber Music Tulsa has presented through the years, will return for a trio of concerts Oct. 22-24.
The quartet — violinists Serena Canin and Mark Steinberg, violist Mischa Amory and cellist Nina Lee — is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season, and in that time has earned international acclaim for its performances of the standard repertoire, as well as for its efforts to commission new works.
The quartet will present a special “Tribute to Stravinsky” for its concert, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St. The program will include Stravinsky’s “Three Pieces for String Quartet;” “Concertino;” “The Dove Descending Breaks the Air;” along with a reading of Amy Lowell’s poem, “Stravinsky’s Three Pieces ‘Grotesques,’ for String Quartet. Works by Shostakovich, Verdi, Gesualdo, Machaut and Cage will also be performed.
The Salon Concert, which is available by subscription, will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Westby Pavilion, Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. The program will feature two pieces from the Brentano Quartet’s project “Bach Perspectives,” in which contemporary composers reimagined sections of Bach’s “The Art of the Fugue.” They are “ContraDictions,” by Bruce Adolphe and “Lude” by Steven Mackey. Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80, completes the program.
The Adolphe and Mackey works will also be on the program for the Sunday concert, 3 p.m. Oct. 24, in the Tulsa PAC’s Williams Theater. Also to be performed will be Haydn’s Quartet in D-Major, Op. 71 No. 2; and the Schubert Quintet for Strings in C Major, D. 956, for which the quartet will be joined by its former cellist, Michael Kannen.
Tickets for the Friday concert are $35, and $60 for the Saturday concert. Tickets for Sunday’s concert are free, but should be reserved in advance. To purchase, and more information: 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.
