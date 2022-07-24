Boston Avenue arts program to transform after 'Cinderella'

It took 56 years for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s version of “Cinderella” to reach Broadway.

And Tulsa native Cathy Venable was there to witness how this classic fairy tale was transformed into a Tony Award-winning musical.

Originally written for live television, “Cinderella” debuted in 1957 with Julie Andrews in the title role. There have been televised remakes, but it wasn’t until 2013 that Rodgers & Hammerstein’s version was adapted into a Broadway musical.

“I was the rehearsal pianist for the show when it was in its technical period,” Venable said. “They had brought in Douglas Carter Beene to do the script, so I had a literal front-row seat to watch how this show really came together.

“Douglas would be reworking scenes and lines, songs would be added, then dropped — the whole process was fascinating, and it was a blast to be in the room where it happened,” Venable said.

Venable is once again in the room where “Cinderella” is happening, this time as the music director for the Broadway at Boston Avenue production of the musical.

Boston Avenue United Methodist Church has been staging a musical each summer under the Broadway at Boston Avenue banner since 1983. “Cinderella” is the first show the church has presented after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is really a homecoming for me,” said Venable, whose career has include tenures as pianist and conductor for touring productions of such musicals as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Sound of Music” and “Frozen.”

“I was in the very first production, playing Bonnie Jean in ‘Brigadoon,’” she said. “I think that was the experience that really hooked me on musical theater. I’ve been able to do a lot of ‘bucket list’ roles, and I’ve been able to perform with all my family members in one point or another.”

Such family traditions have been a part of BABA productions from the start, as the shows feature members of the church’s congregation in both on-stage and backstage roles.

“Our Cinderella is played by Maggie Duncan, and her mother, Mary, is Madame, the stepmother,” said Matt Morton, the show’s director. “That’s just one of the families that have multiple members in this show. And some families have been a part of these shows for three and four generations.”

Morton said the idea for what would become BABA came from the church’s choir.

“They typically did not rehearse during the summer, but performers want to perform,” Morton said. “This was a way to do something a little different. And it also revealed a lot of hidden talents from within our congregation.”

However, the production of “Cinderella” will be the final “Broadway on Boston Avenue” production — or at least the last one under that name.

“One of the qualities about Boston Avenue is that it wants to reach out to the community,” Morton said. “The way the BABA program has been set up, it’s very much an ‘intrachurch’ thing. It was decided that we wanted to create a program that would be more open to the community, one that would provide instruction in the foundations of theater, such as acting, directing, playwriting, and stagecraft.”

The new program will be called Tulsa Theater Works, said Morton, who will be overseeing it. Performances will still be a part of the program, although exactly what form that will take is still being discussed.

“We’re taking a lot of our inspirations from the Sistema Tulsa program here at the church,” Morton said, referring to the music education program that provides young musicians with free musical training. “And because we have our own space here at the church, we’re planning for this to be a kind of theater laboratory, where we can experiment and try new things.”

But right now the focus is on presenting “Cinderella,” which continues through July 29.

The show is using the version created for the 2013 Broadway production, which Venable describes as “not your grandmother’s ‘Cinderella.’

“Douglas wrote a very funny, very updated script, that has a lot of snarky humor to it,” she said. “There are new songs, and new characters.”

One thing that Venable likes about the BABA productions is that they are accompanied by live musicians. Venable will be leading an eight-piece ensemble from the keyboard.

“There’s really no substitute for the energy you get with a live orchestra,” she said. “It’s great that young performers have the chance to experience that.”

