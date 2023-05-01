PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to BOK Center Friday Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The new production is an interactive live stage show. Members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time.

Tickets for all five performances go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 and will be available online at bokcenter.com. Every child (age 1 and up) will require a ticket.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are available. The VIP package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo op with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Just like regular ticketing, each adult and child (age 1 and up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is based on the top-rated animated preschool series “PAW Patrol,” airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.