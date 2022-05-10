Bob Dylan Center, a treasure trove of more than 100,000 objects, officially opens Tuesday

The Bob Dylan Center officially opened its doors to the public Tuesday morning in a way that was appropriate for a venue devoted to one of the world's greatest songwriters — with words and music.

A chamber orchestra of musicians from Sistema Tulsa performed an arrangement of Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind," which was created especially for the event by Sistema Tulsa instructor Brian Gault, and Agalisiga Mackey, accompanied by dobro, harmonica and mandolin, sang Dylan's "I Shall Be Released" in the Cherokee language.

Joy Harjo, U.S. Poet Laureate and the first Artist-in-Residence at the Bob Dylan Center, read a piece titled "Tangled," in which she equated the title refrain from Dylan's 1975 song "Tangled Up in Blue" with a spiritual thread that connects all people together, "through every vowel of becoming."

The Bob Dylan Center, at 116 E. Reconciliation Way, is now the official home of the Bob Dylan Archives, a treasure trove of more than 100,000 objects that Dylan and others have accumulated during his life.

That archive is the source of the multi-media, interactive displays that visitors will experience as they make their way through exhibits that chronicle not only Dylan's life and career, but the sense of restless creativity and experimentation that has been a hallmark of artistic output, which includes songs and recordings, prose works and paintings.

