Blue's Clues coming to BOK Center

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday July 15 for the Oct. 27 performance of "Blue's Clues & You! Live on Stage," at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Tickets are $31.50 - $71.50 (additional fees may apply), and will available at bokcenter.com.
The show, based on the popular preschool television series "Blue’s Clues & You!," is a new original story show that centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, the show follows Josh and Blue as they travel to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy, float in outer space, and many other adventures.
"Blue’s Clues & You!," produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., is currently in its third season, airing weekdays on Nickelodeon.