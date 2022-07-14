Blue's Clues coming to BOK Center

The show, based on the popular preschool television series "Blue’s Clues & You!," is a new original story show that centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, the show follows Josh and Blue as they travel to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy, float in outer space, and many other adventures.