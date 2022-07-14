 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blue's Clues coming to BOK Center

  • 0

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday July 15 for the Oct. 27 performance of "Blue's Clues & You! Live on Stage," at Tulsa's BOK Center.

Tickets are $31.50 - $71.50 (additional fees may apply), and will available at bokcenter.com.

The show, based on the popular preschool television series "Blue’s Clues & You!," is a new original story show that centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, the show follows Josh and Blue as they travel to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy, float in outer space, and many other adventures.

"Blue’s Clues & You!," produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., is currently in its third season, airing weekdays on Nickelodeon.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exhibit featuring Frida Kahlo opens soon at Philbrook

Exhibit featuring Frida Kahlo opens soon at Philbrook

The exhibit, drawn from the collection of Jacques and Natasha Gelman, philanthropists who acquired works from the artists themselves, marks the first Tulsa presentation of paintings by Kahlo, Rivera and many of their contemporaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steve Martin and Martin Short 'dismayed' by Selena Gomez Emmy snub

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert