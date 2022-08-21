Blue Whale Comedy Festival returns; Philbrook to show 'Clueless'

Given the state of the world today, just about everyone could use a good laugh. And to that end, the Blue Whale Comedy Festival returns after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

The four-day festival — which, contrary to its name, will take place at various locations in downtown Tulsa, far away from its Catoosa namesake — will feature top national stand-up comics, showcases for local performers, improv sessions and more.

The festival will kick off with a showing of the film “Coming 2 America,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Rory Scovel, who will perform 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.; and Dan Soder, whose set at the Cain’s Ballroom will be at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Other scheduled performers include Dina Hashem, Daniel Van Kirk and Andrew Youngblood on Friday, and Raanan Hershberg and Marina Franklin on Saturday.

Showcases for local comics will be offered both days, along with improv shows such as “Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen,” which combines cooking and comedy in a unique way.

Day passes for the Friday-Saturday events are $50 per person per day. Tickets to individual shows are also available. To purchase and more information: bluewhalecomedyfestival.com.

Heller’s ‘25-Hour Play Festival’

Check out what creativity under pressure can invent, as Heller Theatre Company presents its “25-Hour Play Festival.”

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, participants will work on creating five short plays that will be written, rehearsed and staged all within a 25-hour period, with the five finished plays presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

All this takes place in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1442 S. Quaker Ave. Tickets are $5, cash only. For more information: facebook.com/HellerTheatreCompany.

Get a ‘Clue’

Spend an absolutely fabulous night with the kids at Bronson Alcott High School, as the Philbrook Museum of Art presents “Clueless” as part of its Films on the Lawn Series, Friday, Aug. 26 at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Based on Jane Austen’s classic novel “Emma,” “Clueless” is the story of Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), who is determined to play matchmaker for all those around her, from love-starved teachers to her fellow students — while remaining clueless about her own burgeoning attraction for Josh (Paul Rudd).

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the film starting at approximately 8 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. The museum’s regular Kitchen 27 Burger Night will coincide with the film showings, where patrons can enjoy gourmet burgers and fries for an additional charge.

Tickets are $6-$12 for general admission. Reserved areas for groups are also available. To purchase, and more information: philbrook.org.

