Blackout Banquet set; Catoosa to host Native art show

NewView Oklahoma, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit providing services to help those with all degrees of vision impairment live more independently, will host a unique event to help people better understand some of the challenges faced by the visually impaired.

The “Blackout Banquet” will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Summit Club, 15 W. Sixth St. Those attending the event will be served a four-course meal prepared by Summit Club Chef William Lyle — which the guests will eat while blindfolded.

Staff members of NewView Oklahoma will be on hand to guide the guests through the meal, to help them better understand what everyday life is like for someone who is blind.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by pianist Mark Bryan, a Tulsa musician who for many years performed nightly at the Celebrity Club restaurant and who himself is blind.

Founded in 1949, NewView Oklahoma’s mission is to empower individuals who are blind or have low vision, maximizing their opportunities for independence through all stages of life.

The organization operates two comprehensive low vision centers in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, which provide one-of-a-kind vision rehabilitation services for individuals living with blindness and vision loss, as well as assessments and low-vision solutions and devices to people with impaired vision that cannot be corrected with glasses, surgery or medication.

Tickets are $250, or $2,000 for a table of six. For more information, email jwoodworth@newviewoklahoma.org.

Route 66

Native Arts AllianceThe Route 66 Native Arts Alliance will host two special events, a fundraising gala and an art show, July 8-9 in Catoosa.

The gala, taking place 6-8 p.m. July 8 at the Bella Donna Event Center, 2188 Oklahoma 167, will include a Native American fashion show, featuring traditional and contemporary creations; an auction; and recognition of Victoria Mitchell Vasquez as a Cherokee National Treasure for her ongoing efforts to support native art. Tickets for the festival are $125, and sponsorships are available.

The Native Arts Festival will be July 9 at the Vault Gallery, 1801 Oklahoma 66. Hours for this free festival are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will feature works by a number of leading native artists, including Ron Mitchell, Dan Corley, Steven Mashburn, Steven Morales, Crystal Hanna, Clancy Gray, Risi Thelander, Jerry Bob Henry, Traci Rabbit, Nelson Garcia, Jon Tiger, Gwen Coleman Lester, R.E. Stinson, Debra Kurth and Anita Caldwell Jackson. The festival will also feature live entertainment, food trucks and other activities.

For more information: nativeartsalliance.org.

