Black Moon now open at Mother Road Market

Works by artists of the Black Moon collective will be on display at the Mother Road Market through Feb. 28. Photo courtesy Mother Road Market.

The artist collective Black Moon will have works by 11 member artists on display at Mother Road Market's Limited Time Only Market space during the month of February.

Artists whose work will be on display are C.A.P, Jiji Coul, Omni Meraki, nosamyrag, Elizabeth Henley, Melody Allen, Rah, Summer Lynae, Ori Tala, Alexandra O’Neal and KB. Works will include painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics and more, as well as Black Moon branded merchandise.

“We are so excited to be able to highlight the works created by our artists within Mother Road Market,” said Beth Henley with Black Moon. “This gives our community a chance to support Black creatives in a new and special way. Not only are you being a patron of the arts, but you are leaving with the hard-labored, beautifully curated work of some very talented local artists.”

Hours for the Black Moon pop-up will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through February. Mother Road Market is located at 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

