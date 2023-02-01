Black Moon now open at Mother Road Market

Artists whose work will be on display are C.A.P, Jiji Coul, Omni Meraki, nosamyrag, Elizabeth Henley, Melody Allen, Rah, Summer Lynae, Ori Tala, Alexandra O’Neal and KB. Works will include painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics and more, as well as Black Moon branded merchandise.

“We are so excited to be able to highlight the works created by our artists within Mother Road Market,” said Beth Henley with Black Moon. “This gives our community a chance to support Black creatives in a new and special way. Not only are you being a patron of the arts, but you are leaving with the hard-labored, beautifully curated work of some very talented local artists.”