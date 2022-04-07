Bill Maher to perform at Tulsa Theater

Television host, political commentator and comedian Bill Maher will return to Tulsa for a standup comedy show at the Tulsa Theater on Sunday, April 10.

Maher, known for his Emmy-nominated political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO, spoke to the Tulsa World about his decision to perform in Tulsa, what fans can expect from this comedy tour, his new podcast and more.

Tulsa World: Your last special, “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma,” was filmed in Tulsa in 2018. Why did you make the decision to come back here on this tour?

Bill Maher: “I always enjoy myself in Tulsa. I like places like Tulsa, because some of the bigger cities on the coasts are too politically correct for me — the people have a little bit of a stick up their a––, whereas you’re not going to find that in Tulsa. (Tulsans) are good people, they’re smart people, and they just want to have a good time.”

TW: A lot has changed since your last comedy tour — we’ve endured a pandemic, ushered in a new presidency, watched the U.S. pullout of the Middle East, experienced a racial reckoning and so much more. What are some of the topics you’ll be focusing on during this new tour?

BM: “I have a lot of thoughts on our health in general and the pandemic in particular, and then, of course, there’s certainly politics in the show — I think people would be disappointed, and I would be disappointed in myself, if I didn’t address that. I think people need to hear where I’m at now. Sometimes, people come up to me now and say ‘You’ve changed,’ but I promise you I have not changed — the left has changed, and both the left and the right have gotten loonier. I keep it in perspective.

“I talk a lot about cancel culture and the silly things the left is doing, like holding us to standards in the past and pretending that people 500 years ago should have the same ‘woke’ mentality that we do now.

“I also like to talk now — a lot more than I did for years — about personal matters. For a long time, I was afraid to do that. I did it as a young comedian, and now I’m doing it again, and it’s very satisfying and I think people like it better.”

TW: How do you expect the audience in Tulsa to react to your material at the show?

BM: “When I see the people who come to my shows, they’re just people who have a hunger for common sense. That’s what they see me delivering that a lot of other people are not. Everybody else is so partisan, so predictable. People come to see me because they know I’m not going to try to parse everything through the lens of political partisanship, and Tulsa is the perfect place for that. I think that’s what the middle of the country is trying to say to the people in Washington, New York or L.A. — ‘Could you just have some common sense?’ So, I’m looking forward to a good show there.”

TW: What was your joke-writing process like for this tour?

BM: “Joke writing is a 24-hour operation for me. I was never the kind of guy who could sit down at the beginning of the day with a long, yellow legal pad and just purposefully start to write. I’d rather get high with my friends, then funny stuff will come out and I’ll refine it. The way an act evolves and develops is an ever-ongoing process — on the plane to the gig and after the show, I’m always working on it. It’s always moving, and hopefully in a better and funnier direction.

“(Comedy) has always been the joy of my life. I don’t have a family, I don’t have a wife, I don’t have kids, I don’t have a soccer practice to go to — this is what I work on, this is my mistress, this is my family. The audience is who I’m married to, and that’s the way I like it.”

TW: You mentioned that on this tour, the audience will get to see a different, more personal side of you. You just started a new podcast, “Club Random with Bill Maher.” What side of you will people hear when they listen to an episode?

BM: “I think podcasting needed what I’m providing here, which is a podcast that has kind of a nighttime feel. I had this space in my house, and we turned it into what we call Club Random — it looks like a nightclub... I think it lets people see a different side — the kind of me you would meet if we weren’t talking about politics. I’m not always interested in talking about politics. Who is?

“‘Real Time’ on HBO is my real job. It takes a lot of work, and the podcast doesn’t. (‘Real Time’) is a conversation for people who follow the news. So, if you don’t know who NATO and the ACLU is, you’re not going to enjoy ‘Real Time.’ But anybody can listen to this podcast — you don’t have to know anything.”

TW: What purpose does standup comedy serve in our world today?

BM: “Standup comedy is really the last bastion of free speech, and free speech is under attack right now. We saw it at the Oscars — you can now get slapped for making a joke. We’ve got to fight that — let’s just laugh.”

For more information or to buy tickets to the show, visit tulsatheater.com or billmaher.com

