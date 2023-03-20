Legendary jazz guitarist Bill Frisell will perform two shows with his combo, Bill Frisell Four, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, at LowDown, 108 N. Detroit Ave.
Tickets are $40 and available at lowdowntulsa.com.
The Bill Frisell Four includes Greg Tardy on tenor saxophone, clarinet and bass clarinet; pianist Gerald Clayton and Johnathan Blake on drums.
The quartet released its first, self-titled album in November.
