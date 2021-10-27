'Beyond Brokeback' shares stories of film's impact

The Echo Theater Company and Oklahomans for Equality will present "Beyond Brokeback," a theatrical work by Gregory Hinton about the impact one particular story has had on individuals and society.

Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 28-30, at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, 621 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $15. To purchase: okeq.org.

This production, directed by Vern and Lisa Stefanic, will feature Nash McQuarters, Lisa Stefanic, Kara Staiger, Juan Reinoso, Travis Guillory, Kurt Harris, and Kia Hightower, with music direction by Rick Fortner.

The play was written by Gregory Hinton, whose works include "More Sky," a play about Oklahoma playwright and poet Lynn Riggs, and was drawn from stories shared on an internet forum about how the story of "Brokeback Mountain" affected their lives.

"Brokeback Mountain" was originally a novella by E. Annie Proulx that first appeared in The New Yorker, that told the story of two contemporary cowboys who can only show their true feelings when they are isolated from the world. The film version, directed by Ang Lee and starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, was one of the most acclaimed and controversial movies of 2005.

Co-Director Vern Stefanic said, "It was more than a movie – it was a cultural and emotional American touchstone that re-examined sexuality and relationships, opened doors of acceptance and understanding for the LGBTQ community, and changed lives across the country and around the world. The play realistically captures the responses audiences – gay and straight – had and continue to have to this story."

