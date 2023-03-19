Rare early images of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan taken by an acclaimed photojournalist will go on display April 26 at The Bob Dylan Center, 116 Reconciliation Way, in the Tulsa Arts District.

“Becoming Bob Dylan: Photographs by Ted Russell 1961-1964” capture Dylan during his early years living and working in New York City, as he worked first to establish himself in the city’s folk music scene.

Ted Russell’s photographs offer an important view into Dylan’s life during these pivotal years, with candid images of Dylan performing one of his earliest shows, in the company of his girlfriend Suze Rotolo, in his first New York apartment, receiving his first public award (in the company of James Baldwin) and rare photographs of Dylan writing some of his earliest songs.

The exhibit is curated by Chris Murray, founder and director of the Govinda Gallery in Washington, D.C.

“This collection of photographs documents Dylan’s first years as a musical artist and offer visitors an intimate glimpse into the side of Bob Dylan that has escaped the often-mysterious lore and history that surrounds the genius that we know and love,” Murray said. “Bob Dylan, a bohemian poet, would become the most original and influential songwriter of our time. We are enriched by this portrait of the artist as a young man.”

Russell is one of the few remaining legendary group of photographers who worked for LIFE magazine in the 1950s and ’60s. He has captured iconic images of Marilyn Monroe, Malcolm X, John Coltrane, President John F. Kennedy, Peggy Lee, Indira Gandhi, Norman Mailer, Robert Kennedy and many more luminaries. His work has been featured in numerous publications including Rolling Stone, The Financial Times, LIFE and Time.

“We are thrilled to bring Ted Russell’s remarkable photographs to the Bob Dylan Center,” said Steven Jenkins, director of the Bob Dylan Center. “This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to see Bob Dylan through the eyes of an immensely talented and respected photographer alongside related artifacts from the Bob Dylan Archive.”

Ahead of the exhibition’s public opening, Bob Dylan Center members will have exclusive access to Becoming Bob Dylan during a private event on April 25 that will feature a conversation with Murray.

For more information about Becoming Dylan and the Bob Dylan Center: bobdylancenter.com.