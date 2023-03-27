Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is coming June 9-11 to the Freeland Center for the Performing Arts, Bristow’s state-of-the-art performance venue.

Tickets are on sale at etix.com with package add-ons soon to be announced.

Said a news release: Who doesn’t know and love the story of an arrogant prince who falls under the spell of a wicked enchantress that turns him into a hideous beast until he learns how to love and be loved? Enter beautiful Belle, who befriends the Beast and (along with the castle’s enchanted servants) helps change the cold-hearted beast into a warm-hearted prince.

The release said it’s a familiar story that has delighted audiences of all ages for decades and it will take on a little different perspective as the Freeland Center production digs deeper into the inner beauty of people and how that beauty is sometimes found in our differences and in the most unlikely of people.

“Because of the familiarity to characters and music, a deeper level of meaning can be applied to inflict change,” co-director Chapman Shields said in the release. “We want to encourage self-acceptance and that our differences also make us beautiful. Is the unwillingness to accept yourself and others not actually the true beast?”

The show’s producer, Chip Cooper, has been bringing entertainment to the Freeland Center for Performing Arts since it opened in 2009. Since that time, family-friendly concerts and productions have been drawing audiences from all over Oklahoma.

“We have assembled an all-star cast that, just like ‘Mary Poppins’ two years ago, will blow you away,” Cooper said.

Gavin Drew, who plays Lumiere, is a deaf actor who hears, speaks and sings by the power of a cochlear implant. Lauren Reece (Belle) is a Stillwater native and has performed in many theatrical productions She lives in Chicago and studied in the Stella Adler Studio. Patrick Lupp of Bristow plays the character of the Beast.