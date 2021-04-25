Bartlesville orchestra features Tulsa native Cathy Venable

Tulsa native Cathy Venable, whose career as a pianist, conductor and vocalist has taken her from the University of Tulsa to Broadway, will be the guest artist for the Bartlesville Symphony’s final concert of the 2020-2021 season.

The concert, titled “To Broadway and Back,” will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Road. The program, led by music director Lauren Green, will feature a range of music from the Great White Way, by composers ranging from George Gershwin to Stephen Sondheim.

Venable, who earned her master’s degree from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, returned to Tulsa in 1991 to become the staff accompanist at the University of Tulsa. She also performed with just about every performing arts organization in town, from Chamber Music Tulsa and Light Opera Oklahoma to the Tulsa Philharmonic and Tulsa Oratorio Chorus.

In 2003, Venable moved to New York City, where her talents as a pianist landed her positions with musicals such as “The Light in the Piazza,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Les Miserables,” “My Fair Lady” and “Wicked.”