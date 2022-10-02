Banjoist Bela Fleck performs with Tulsa Symphony

For someone whose parents named him after the composers Bartok, Webern and Janácek, it took Bela Fleck a relatively long time to try his hand at classical music.

The New York City native had become fascinated with the sound of the banjo at a young age, after hearing it featured in the theme to the TV series “The Beverly Hillbillies,” and in “Dueling Banjos” from the film “Deliverance.” He started playing the instrument at age 15, and after graduating from high school began performing with folk and bluegrass bands, including the influential New Grass Revival.

While bluegrass was one of his foundational influences, Fleck has taken the banjo in a variety of musical directions, from jazz (his award-winning combo the Flecktones) to pop to country to world music, exploring the banjo’s roots in African music and instruments.

In 2001, Fleck released the album “Perpetual Motion,” which featured Fleck and an array of top classical performers in arrangements of works by Bach, Beethoven, Debussy and others.

This was followed by his first effort at a banjo concerto, “The Imposter,” which he debuted in 2011 with the Nashville Symphony and has performed more than 50 times since.

Fleck’s second concerto for banjo and orchestra, the “Juno Concerto,” will be part of the Tulsa Symphony’s next concert, titled “Unforgettable,” with Fleck as the soloist.

The concert, which will be conducted by Gerhardt Zimmermann, will feature Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story,” along with two overtures: Overture No. 2 by Louise Farrenc, and Dmitry Kabalevsky’s Overture to “Colas Breugnon,” Op. 24.

In an appreciation of the work, published on the Pop Matters website, music critic John Paul writes that “Fleck’s work offers a wide range of emotional components. There are moments of whimsy and playfulness scattered throughout the more contemplative, slower passages that form the bulk of the work. Fleck noted this latter in particular, stating, ‘I wanted to improve my writing for the orchestra, to create more and better slow music...and for the solo parts to focus on flow and things that come naturally to the banjo, rather than attempting to do the nearly impossible, constantly.’”

Tulsa Symphony’s “Unforgettable” concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $20-$75. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

