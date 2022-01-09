Ballet Hispanico makes Tulsa debut

A dance company that has been named one of the country’s Cultural Treasures, Ballet Hispánico, will make its Tulsa debut 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus, 550 S. Gary Place.
The troupe is presented by Choregus Productions.
The New York City-based company was founded in 1970 by Tina Ramirez, a Venezuelan dancer and teacher whose career included performing on Broadway as well as dancing with the Federico Rey Dance company and with noted band leader Xavier Cugat.
She formed Ballet Hispánico to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance performance and training and community engagement. Eduardo Vilaro took over as artistic director in 2009 and has continued and expanded the company’s mission to champion under-represented voices in the dance world.
The company recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a series of performances at Jacob’s Pillow that included “Tiburones,” a work by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa inspired by the film “West Side Story.” (Ochoa, who has created works for Tulsa Ballet, is the choreographer of “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” which Tulsa Ballet will perform in February.)
Tickets for the performance are $43-$53, with student walk-up tickets $5. To purchase and more information: 918-688-6112, choregus.org.
Hayden
Magician Hayden Childress, who prefers to go by his first name, has been doing magic since his teen years, and has become nationally known for his unique approach to the art form, using ordinary objects and audience participation to create illusions he hopes will “blow the minds” of those watching.
Hayden was recently featured in the TV series, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and while the hosts were not befuddled by the illusions he demonstrated, they were effusive in their praise of his abilities at sleight-of-hand illusions.
Hayden will perform two shows, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 14-15, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $28-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Story Slam
Living Arts of Tulsa will host “Ok, So,” Tulsa’s monthly Story Slam, giving local storytellers the chance to share true stories about their lives, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Living Arts, 308 E. Reconciliation Way.
Anyone with a true story — be it funny or sad, poignant or disturbing, hopeful or horrifying — can take part. The theme for this month’s event is “My Mama Said,” and participants are asked to keep their stories to about five minutes in length.
Audience members will score each teller and tale on a 10-point scale. The highest scoring teller gets a cash prize of $50 and an invitation to participate in the yearly Grand Slam in May, where the monthly winners vie for the title of “Best Storyteller in Tulsa.”
Admission is $7. To purchase: eventbrite.com.
Second Sunday Serials
Heller Theatre Company is reviving its progressive original play competition, “Second Sunday Serials,” with the first round taking place 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at the American Theatre Company studio, 308 S. Lansing Ave.
Each week, actors will read the opening scenes from new works by local playwrights, with audience members voting on which plays intrigue them enough to want to know how the story unfolds. Each month, new plays will be added to the rotation.
The event also will be live-streamed on the company’s Facebook page. For more information: hellertheatreco.com.