Ballet Hispanico makes Tulsa debut

Hayden

Magician Hayden Childress, who prefers to go by his first name, has been doing magic since his teen years, and has become nationally known for his unique approach to the art form, using ordinary objects and audience participation to create illusions he hopes will “blow the minds” of those watching.

Hayden was recently featured in the TV series, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and while the hosts were not befuddled by the illusions he demonstrated, they were effusive in their praise of his abilities at sleight-of-hand illusions.

Hayden will perform two shows, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 14-15, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $28-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Story Slam

Living Arts of Tulsa will host “Ok, So,” Tulsa’s monthly Story Slam, giving local storytellers the chance to share true stories about their lives, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Living Arts, 308 E. Reconciliation Way.