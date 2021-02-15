BACP presents virtual Short Play Festival

Five original plays designed to be performed via Zoom make up "Love, Corona Style," the first Short Play Festival presented by the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse.

The plays — by Andrew Smith, Patricia Wingate, Kelley Childers Friedberg, Tim Hudson and C.W. Bardsher — deal with relationships among spouses, lovers and friends in ways that range from the comic to the dramatic.

Performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and cost in $10. To purchase, and receive access to the Zoom event: bacptheatre.com.