Back to 'Margaritaville': Cast talks about returning to the stage in Jimmy Buffett musical

Sarah Hinrichsen was the first to get the bad news.
It was March 11, 2020, and the curtain was about to go up on the latest performance of the touring production of “Escape to Margaritaville” at a theater in Pueblo, Colorado.
“I’m one of the few people who aren’t in the first scene,” Hinrichsen said, “so I was backstage when I got an alert on my phone that the governor in New Mexico, which was where the tour was to go next, was shutting down the state.
“It was really such a weird moment,” she said. “It’s something that you just can’t imagine happening in this country. But as things went on...”
Chris Clark picks up the story. “When that performance was over, we were told that the tour was going to be suspended for a couple of weeks. Then it became four weeks. There was always this sense that everyone thought this would turn around, and we’d get back on the road pretty soon.”
Clark laughed, then said, “And now, when we open in Tulsa, it will be a little more than 600 days since we did our last show.”
Clark and Hinrichsen head the cast of the touring production of “Escape to Margaritville,” the musical built around the songs — and lifestyle brand — made famous by Jimmy Buffett.
The production opens Celebrity Attractions’ 2021-22 season of presenting Broadway musicals in Tulsa.
Clark plays Tully, an entertainer at the down-at-the-heels Margaritaville Hotel, a tourist destination on a small Caribbean island. Hinrichsen is Rachel, a research scientist from Ohio who agrees to accompany her soon-to-be-married best friend on one last girls’ trip.
Tully’s attempts to flirt with Rachel are rebuffed until he relies on the magic of “Three Chords” to teach Rachel the basics of playing the guitar. And when he shares his life story as the “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” Rachel finds her romantic defenses crumbling.
Naturally, it’s right about this time that the island begins to shudder as the local “Volcano” prepares to erupt.
The cast spent the past two weeks in Tulsa preparing the show for its return to the stage. All but one of the original leads have returned, along with about half of the original ensemble.
“It was a little weird to come into the rehearsal room, and see the stage floor taped off,” Clark said. “I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I guess this really is happening.’ Then it was a matter of, ‘Oh, were these the words we’re supposed to say?’ It did take a bit to get back into the swing of things.
“But the fact that we also have some new people in the cast, who are coming to this piece for the first time, brings a fresh energy to what everyone does,” he said. “The new people picked up the show very quickly.”
“Everything happened so fast last March that none of us really were able to say goodbye when we were sent home,” Hinrichsen added. “So there is a real sense of us finally being able to finish what we started back in September 2019, when the tour began.
“And I think I can speak for Chris when I say that our time away from the show has made us look at these characters and these songs in new ways,” she said. “We’ve all gone through a whole lot over the last 600 days, and I think that gives some extra weight and nuance to what we’re doing.”
“Escape to Margaritaville” incorporates more than 20 songs that Buffett has written or recorded, including such perennial hits as “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Come Monday,” and “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitude,” as well as some less well-known numbers.
Clark grew up hearing Buffett’s music — his parents were such fans, he said, that three days after he was born, his father attended a Buffett concert.
“One of the coolest things about getting this role is that I got to introduce my parents to Jimmy Buffett,” he said. “Another — and this is something we all have learned by doing this show — is that every song in it is someone’s favorite song. We would hear from audience members all the time that they loved this or that song.
“So we all understand the importance of that,” Clark said. “It makes performing these songs very special to us, because while they are now a part of this story, they still have these special meanings to someone out there in the audience.”
Hinrichsen knew next to nothing about Buffett and his music before she got the role of Rachel. The Oklahoma City University graduate grew up in a household where classical music was the soundtrack to everyday life.
But, as Clark said, she very quickly learned that Buffett’s songs give a unique sort of joy to those who love them.
“That’s why I think this is the perfect show for right now,” Hinrichsen said. “It gives you everything you could want in a musical — it’s funny, it’s romantic, it’s got great songs, it’s just a lot of fun. But most of all, it’s hopeful — that things are going to work out in the end. I can’t think of a better message to share with people.”
