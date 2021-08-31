Back to 'Margaritaville': Cast talks about returning to the stage in Jimmy Buffett musical

“Everything happened so fast last March that none of us really were able to say goodbye when we were sent home,” Hinrichsen added. “So there is a real sense of us finally being able to finish what we started back in September 2019, when the tour began.

“And I think I can speak for Chris when I say that our time away from the show has made us look at these characters and these songs in new ways,” she said. “We’ve all gone through a whole lot over the last 600 days, and I think that gives some extra weight and nuance to what we’re doing.”

“Escape to Margaritaville” incorporates more than 20 songs that Buffett has written or recorded, including such perennial hits as “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Come Monday,” and “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitude,” as well as some less well-known numbers.

Clark grew up hearing Buffett’s music — his parents were such fans, he said, that three days after he was born, his father attended a Buffett concert.