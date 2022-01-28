Back in Black: Comic Lewis Black brings 'Off the Rails' tour to Tulsa

On March 13, 2020, Lewis Black walked onto a stage in New Buffalo, Michigan, looked out over the crowd assembled to hear him rant comically about the inanities of the modern world, and said, “Thank you for risking your life.”
It was the day before almost all public performances — really, public gatherings of any kind — were canceled as the nation and the world tried to understand and grapple with the threat of COVID-19.
The performance was filmed — in part, Black said, because it “might end up being a historic document” of what the comedy concert experience used to be, and later released under the title “Thank You for Risking Your Life.”
And then Black left the stage. For 500 days.
“It wasn’t that I didn’t have opportunities to perform,” Black said during a recent conversation by telephone. “I just wouldn’t take them. I knew some people who did take those opportunities, and they came down with COVID.
“This was before the vaccines were available, and I just said I couldn’t do this,” he said. “I have some underlying conditions, I’m older, and so I was stuck.”
Once Black felt comfortable enough to return to live performing, he started slow, with a few outdoor events. Then, in September, he set out on his current tour, with a show titled “Lewis Black: Off the Rails.”
“I started with clubs, doing six shows in four nights,” he said. “And I was so excited about getting back in front of an audience that I went over the top. Shows that were supposed to be 50 minutes became 70 minutes. I ended up making myself sick, because I was exhausted.
“But hey, I hadn’t worked in 600 days by this time,” Black said. “I knew a guy who was doing a one-man show on Broadway, who planned to do eight shows a week. He’s in much better shape than I am, and after the first week, he had cut it back to five shows a week. So it was a matter of waiting it out, and learning to pace myself again.”
Black will return to Tulsa Saturday, bringing his “Off the Rails” show to the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino.
Black’s varied career has included guest appearances in TV dramas ranging from “Law & Order” and “The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd” to comedies such as “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as voice work for animated films and shows — most notably, and obviously, Black gave voice to Anger, one of the emotions rattling around the brain of the main character in the film “Inside Out.”
His comedy first caught the public’s attention through his regular appearances on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” that began in 1996 and continue to the present day, with Black commenting — usually with increasingly righteous, if profanely expressed, rage — on all manner of topics, from politics to religion to people’s obsession with two-day shipping.
His new show, Black said, focuses a good deal of attention on how he dealt with the pandemic and being locked down for the better part of two years.
“Basically, I was in a kind of solitary confinement, and now I understand better why solitary confinement is used as a punishment,” he said. “But then, all around me, I’m seeing these people acting so happy about the silliest things — ‘I’ve come up with two kinds of cheesecake.’ My friend (and fellow comic) Jim Gaffigan — he started gardening, of all things. These people are trying to be so happy, and I’m losing my mind over here.”
And while Black has no shortage of topics that engender a rant or two — be it political posturing, social foibles, what have you — one topic he does not miss focusing on is the former U.S. president.
“No, I don’t miss Trump — I don’t miss any President, in terms of the material I could get out of them,” he said. “I haven’t been kind to most of the presidents we’ve had. But when it came to Trump, that was the first time the audience stopped realizing that what I was doing were jokes. Because I was ‘mean’ to Trump, in their eyes I had crossed some kind of line.
“Granted, people have every right to yell at me for what I say,” Black said. “But the ardent supporters of Trump were the one group that whined the most about the way I treated ‘their guy.’ And we’re talking about three minutes of material out of a 60-minute show.”