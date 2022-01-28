Back in Black: Comic Lewis Black brings 'Off the Rails' tour to Tulsa

His new show, Black said, focuses a good deal of attention on how he dealt with the pandemic and being locked down for the better part of two years.

“Basically, I was in a kind of solitary confinement, and now I understand better why solitary confinement is used as a punishment,” he said. “But then, all around me, I’m seeing these people acting so happy about the silliest things — ‘I’ve come up with two kinds of cheesecake.’ My friend (and fellow comic) Jim Gaffigan — he started gardening, of all things. These people are trying to be so happy, and I’m losing my mind over here.”

And while Black has no shortage of topics that engender a rant or two — be it political posturing, social foibles, what have you — one topic he does not miss focusing on is the former U.S. president.

“No, I don’t miss Trump — I don’t miss any President, in terms of the material I could get out of them,” he said. “I haven’t been kind to most of the presidents we’ve had. But when it came to Trump, that was the first time the audience stopped realizing that what I was doing were jokes. Because I was ‘mean’ to Trump, in their eyes I had crossed some kind of line.