Author, humorist Fran Lebowitz has a few words to say prior to Tulsa virtual talk

Fran Lebowitz does not do speeches.
“There’s a simple reason,” Lebowitz said. “To give a speech, first you have to write a speech.”
And writing is an activity that has given Lebowitz pause for more than a few years. She was in her late 20s when she published her first book, “Metropolitan Life,” a collection of acerbically humorous essays on urban life and its discontents, in 1978. It was followed three years later by another collection, “Social Studies,” which prompted a writer for the New York Times to call her “a modern-day Dorothy Parker.”
Then, with the exception of a children’s book titled “Mr. Chas and Lisa Visit the Pandas” (1994), nothing.
“I can’t say you’re going to find me scribbling away on something,” Lebowitz said during a recent telephone conversation. “Let’s just say I have a belief that I will write again.”
On the other hand, talking — it doesn’t matter the topic, because Lebowitz is certain to have a mordantly witty opinion about it — is something that Lebowitz has been able to continue doing come rain or shine, hell or high water, minor inconvenience or global pandemic.
Which is why Lebowitz will be featured as part of the University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture Series, sponsored by the Darcy O’Brien Endowed Chair. The virtual event will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. To register for the event: utulsa.edu/pls.
“I always do the same thing,” Lebowitz said. “Someone interviews me on an actual stage, and I answer their questions, and I answer questions from the audience. That way, you’re talking about the topics that are of interest to those participating. Everyone’s happy.”
It’s a format that was used, in part, for the two documentaries that Martin Scorsese has made about Lebowitz. The first, “Public Speaking,” aired on HBO in 2010. The latest, “Pretend It’s a City,” was a seven-part series that was shown earlier this year on Netflix.
Both films grew out of the friendship Lebowitz and Scorsese developed over the years.
“Neither of us remember when it was that we first met,” Lebowitz said. “But it was probably about 30 years ago, and it was definitely at a party we both attended — we don’t remember whose party it was, either.
“But what I do remember is that, whenever and however it was that we met, we ended up talking with each other all night,” she said. “He was one of those people with whom I instantly had a connection.”
After “Public Speaking” originally aired, earning high praise from critics, Scorsese again approached Lebowitz about doing a follow-up film.
“If someone had told me that they were making two documentaries about the same person — and that person wasn’t George Washington — I think that would raise an eyebrow or two,” Lebowitz said. “It ended up getting postponed a few times, which had nothing to do with (the COVID-19 pandemic), and once Marty finished shooting, it took something like a billion years to edit.
“It was shot long before the COVID shutdown, and when we were finished, Marty talked about sending a camera crew out to get shots of how empty New York looked during that time,” she said. “But I said to him, ‘Marty, we aren’t journalists. People are going to know this was done before COVID. Just let it be.’”
Lebowitz first moved to New York City in 1969, and has lived there ever since — in large part, she once said, “because I don’t believe I’d be allowed to live anywhere else.” One of her principal subjects has been the evolution of her home city, especially as it has become more gentrified and prohibitively expensive.
She said New York City is beginning to return to some semblance of activity now that restrictions have been lifted, but said she has no expectations of the city going to back to “normal.”
“Everyone hates change when it’s drastic and obvious and unusual,” Lebowitz said. “But here’s the thing. Since I’ve lived here, not one square foot of this city is the same as it was when I first got here. New York City changes constantly. That’s what people like about the city, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Lebowitz herself had to change to accommodate the way life was being lived in the Big Apple during the pandemic.
“I never liked eating outside — this isn’t Rome, it’s too hot or too noisy,” she said. “But I so hate to eat in my apartment that I became the biggest patron of these places where they were setting tables up in the streets. In a blizzard, I’d be out there having dinner.”
While Lebowitz is familiar to most TV viewers for her frequent appearances on talk shows, some more eagle-eyed viewers will recognize Lebowitz from her work on the long-running TV series “Law & Order.”
Lebowitz appeared in 12 episodes of the original series, and in one episode of the spin-off “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” as Judge Janis Goldberg, presiding over arraignment hearings.
When asked how this part came her way, Lebowitz said, “I begged. I begged and begged and begged.
“I happened to meet (S. Epatha Merkerson), who was playing the police captain at the time, and she invited me to visit the set,” she said. “I was something of a late-comer to ‘Law & Order.’ I discovered it when it went into reruns. I’d catch an episode at 3 a.m. or something, and when I would want to talk about this great new show I’d found, people would just look at me and say, ‘Fran, it’s been running for five years.’”
Lebowitz was accompanied to the show’s New York set by novelist Toni Morrison, a long-time friend, and she recalled how the two of them “fought like little girls to sit at the judge’s bench.”
Lebowitz originally auditioned for the role of a trial judge, but said she knew in the midst of her audition that things weren’t going well.
“I knew I was doing a terrible job, and when the audition was over, I said so,” she said. “I said I know I didn’t do a good job mainly because I can’t act. But I am the most judgmental person on the planet, so maybe I could be the arraignment judge.
“They said that actors never say things like that,” Lebowitz said. “But it worked.”
