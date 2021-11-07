Author, humorist Fran Lebowitz has a few words to say prior to Tulsa virtual talk

“It was shot long before the COVID shutdown, and when we were finished, Marty talked about sending a camera crew out to get shots of how empty New York looked during that time,” she said. “But I said to him, ‘Marty, we aren’t journalists. People are going to know this was done before COVID. Just let it be.’”

Lebowitz first moved to New York City in 1969, and has lived there ever since — in large part, she once said, “because I don’t believe I’d be allowed to live anywhere else.” One of her principal subjects has been the evolution of her home city, especially as it has become more gentrified and prohibitively expensive.

She said New York City is beginning to return to some semblance of activity now that restrictions have been lifted, but said she has no expectations of the city going to back to “normal.”

“Everyone hates change when it’s drastic and obvious and unusual,” Lebowitz said. “But here’s the thing. Since I’ve lived here, not one square foot of this city is the same as it was when I first got here. New York City changes constantly. That’s what people like about the city, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Lebowitz herself had to change to accommodate the way life was being lived in the Big Apple during the pandemic.