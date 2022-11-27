Author Ann Patchett returns for Helmerich events

Award-winning novelist Ann Patchett returns to Tulsa this weekend to take part in the Tulsa Library’s Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Award series.

Patchett, who was the 2014 recipient of the award, replaces Elizabeth Strout, who had to decline the award due to illness.

Patchett will give a free public presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Aaronson Auditorium at Central Library, 400 Civic Center. Patchett will give a talk and read from her work, answer questions from the audience, and sign copies of her books, which will be available for sale through Magic City Books.

Patchett will also speak at the annual black-tie dinner, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Central Library. Tickets for this event are $175 and can be purchased online at tulsalibrary.org.

Patchett’s works include the novels “Bel Canto,” “The Patron Saint of Liars,” and “The Dutch House,” as well as the essay collections “This is the Story of a Happy Marriage” and “These Precious Days.”

TSO presents ‘Elf: In Concert’

This holiday season, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is taking the “Elf” off the shelf and putting it on the big screen for its upcoming performance, “Elf: In Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Will Ferrell stars in this 2003 film about Buddy, who as an infant ends up in Santa’s bag and whisked back to the North Pole. There, he is adopted by the rest of the elves working for Santa, but it soon becomes apparent that Buddy is definitely not an elf.

He sets out to find his real family, which leads all sorts of misadventures as the innocent Buddy is confronted with all the clamor and meanness of the modern world.

Composer John Debney, whose work has ranged from such films as “The Hot Chick” to “The Passion of the Christ,” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, wrote the music for “Elf,” which the Tulsa Symphony will perform as the movie is shown on a large screen above the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall stage.

Tickets are $20 to $64.50 and available by calling 918-584-3645 or online at tulsapac.com.

The Tallis Scholars make Tulsa debut

The English composer Thomas Tallis is perhaps best known today for providing a melody that inspired one of fellow countryman Ralph Vaughan Williams’ beloved “Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis.” But Tallis is considered one of the leading composers of the Renaissance Era and whose work is a cornerstone of English choral music.

The vocal ensemble The Tallis Scholars has for nearly half a century celebrated the music of Tallis and other composers of the Renaissance era, in the process winning just about every major award for its recordings, and earning rapturous praise worldwide for its performances.

The BBC called The Tallis Scholars “one of the United Kingdom’s greatest cultural exports,” and now the ensemble will make its Tulsa debut, presented by Choregus Productions.

The ensemble will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati Ave. Tickets are $50-$60. 918-688-6112, choregus.org.

‘Forest Scene’ artist featured

Pop Chalee, the Taos Pueblo artist whose work “Forest Scene” is the first image chosen for the “Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” series, will be the subject of a special event, presented by Gilcrease Museum and the Tulsa Community College McKeon Center for Creativity.

“Pop Chalee: An Unstoppable Native Artist, Mother, Wife and Entrepreneur” will be presented by Theresa Harlan, an independent writer on Native American Art, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the center, 910 S. Boston Ave.

Harlan will discuss Chalee’s artistic vision, as well as her ability to create a space for herself and female Native artists at a time when the world was heavily male-dominated with Western views of what women should do and what a Native American artist should paint.

“Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” is a program that will set up reproductions of works from the Gilcrease collection at locations throughout the Tulsa area, along with ancillary programs to deepen one’s understanding and appreciation of the works featured.

The event is free, but registration is required. gilcrease.org.

‘Blues of Achilles’

Chicago singer-songwriter Joe Goodkin will perform his song cycle based on the epic poem “The Iliad,” in concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave., on the University of Tulsa Campus.

“Blues of Achilles” is a 17-song work that uses the characters and events of the Greek epic to address the combat experience and to deal with the horror and grief that often results from being in combat, as well as the love that can provide some semblance of hope.

The concert is sponsored by the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities and the University of Tulsa Institute for Bob Dylan Studies. Admission is free.

‘The Enchanted Bookshop’

A charming fantasy about the joy and power of reading will close out the 2022 season of the Spotlight Children’s Theatre.

“The Enchanted Bookshop” is about a small independent bookstore in which characters from the books on the shelves come to life once the owner has left for the day. But when a pair of burglars, in search of a valuable necklace, break into the store, characters including Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi and Tom Sawyer must work together to save the day.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 9, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4 and 10-11, at the Spotlight Theatre, 1381 Riverside Drive. Tickets are $10-$12. 918-587-5030, tulsaspotlighttheater.com.