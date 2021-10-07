ATC to present world premiere of 'An Enemy of the People,' adapted to take place in Oklahoma

As Henrik Ibsen worked on what would become his play “An Enemy of the People,” he wasn’t sure if what he was writing was a comedy or a drama.
“He knew he was dealing with a serious subject,” said David Blakely, whose adaptation of Ibsen’s play will open this weekend at the Tulsa PAC. “But it wasn’t until he attended the opening night, and heard the audience laughing, that he decided what he had written was, in fact, a comedy.
“And that was something I leaned into for this version,” Blakely said. “It’s pretty dark at times, and still deals with some serious topics. But it is a comedy.”
“An Enemy of the People,” when it premiered in 1893, was the story of a Norwegian town that had based its economy and its reputation among the “healing waters” of its local spa. However, when the local doctor discovers that the spa’s water supply has been contaminated, his efforts to warn his fellow citizens about the potential crisis are met with ridicule, scorn and finally, violence.
Blakely’s adaptation shifts the action to modern-day Cushing, Oklahoma, the “Pipeline Crossroads of the World,” where hundreds of thousands of gallons of crude oil flow daily through the network of pipes, and millions more are stored in massive tanks.
Instead of a doctor’s concern over contaminated water, the crisis in Blakely’s adaptation is the correlation between oil extraction efforts such as fracking, and the increasing number of earthquakes that occur in Oklahoma.
“When I was first approached about doing this,” Blakely said, “it was 2016. That year, Cushing was the epicenter of a 5.0 magnitude earthquake that did quite a bit of damage to the town. It didn’t cause much damage to the oil fields, but there was a lot of talk about what could have happened.”
What could have happened was something potentially more catastrophic than the recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which shut down much of the oil business on the East Coast earlier this year — an event that would have cataclysmic consequences, environmental and economic, that could possibly affect the nation, even the world.
That is something the local newspaper editor, Daniel Falvey, is trying to warn his fellow citizens about, with an editorial he plans to publish.
However, the town’s leaders, most notably Sheriff Peter Falvey, Daniel’s brother, are convinced that such warnings are without basis, and that publishing such an article would be more destructive to the town than any earthquake.
American Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Blakely’s adaptation of “An Enemy of the People” to open its 2021-2022 season. Directed by Kathryn Hartney, the play features Timothy Hunter as Daniel Falvey, and Sidney Flack as Peter Falvey. The cast also includes Andy Axewell, Kathleen Hope, Anna Puhl, Drew Robinson and J. Tomlinson.
“One thing about Ibsen — he was a very good plotter,” Blakely said. “So much so that I thought I might have to end up writing a completely new play if I started to mess too much with the structure.
“But in one act, Ibsen says the entire population of the town takes part, and I knew we couldn’t bring in a cast of thousands,” he said. “Even so, Ibsen’s play has 17 major speaking parts. I got it down to seven.”
He also said he did a few things to “turn the story on its head,” including making the central protagonist a newspaper editor (who is a minor character in the original). It was a nod to the practice of a former president labeling anything he didn’t like as “fake news” and those in the press to determined to hold him accountable as being “the enemy of the people.”
“I was very much aware of all that,” Blakely said. “The interesting thing is I didn’t have to do a thing to the structure of the plot to get those ideas in there. It was very much a part of Ibsen’s original idea — how people would rather hear what they want to hear instead of some hard truths, and the lengths they will go to prevent those truths from being heard.
“But again, one of the best ways to get people to listen to something is first to get them to laugh,” Blakely said. “At its heart, this play is a comedy about a very dysfunctional family — just about every character is related to the others, by blood or by marriage. And that’s something Kathryn has really worked to bring out, all these ties between brothers, husband and wife, father and daughter. She’s done a great job of making this show what it is.”