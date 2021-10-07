ATC to present world premiere of 'An Enemy of the People,' adapted to take place in Oklahoma

“One thing about Ibsen — he was a very good plotter,” Blakely said. “So much so that I thought I might have to end up writing a completely new play if I started to mess too much with the structure.

“But in one act, Ibsen says the entire population of the town takes part, and I knew we couldn’t bring in a cast of thousands,” he said. “Even so, Ibsen’s play has 17 major speaking parts. I got it down to seven.”

He also said he did a few things to “turn the story on its head,” including making the central protagonist a newspaper editor (who is a minor character in the original). It was a nod to the practice of a former president labeling anything he didn’t like as “fake news” and those in the press to determined to hold him accountable as being “the enemy of the people.”

“I was very much aware of all that,” Blakely said. “The interesting thing is I didn’t have to do a thing to the structure of the plot to get those ideas in there. It was very much a part of Ibsen’s original idea — how people would rather hear what they want to hear instead of some hard truths, and the lengths they will go to prevent those truths from being heard.

“But again, one of the best ways to get people to listen to something is first to get them to laugh,” Blakely said. “At its heart, this play is a comedy about a very dysfunctional family — just about every character is related to the others, by blood or by marriage. And that’s something Kathryn has really worked to bring out, all these ties between brothers, husband and wife, father and daughter. She’s done a great job of making this show what it is.”

