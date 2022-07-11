ATC, Theatre North win top honors at TATE ceremony

The American Theatre Company's acclaimed production of "God of Carnage," Yasmina Reza's black comedy of very bad manners, took the top award as Outstanding Production at the 2022 Tulsa Awards for Theater Excellence, presented Saturday, July 9, at the Tulsa PAC.

Theatre North took home the awards for First and Second Runners-Up for its productions of August Wilson's "Jitney," and the generational comedy "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years" by Pearl Cleage.

"The Spongebob Musical," presented by Clark Youth Theatre, was named Outstanding Youth Production and received a $2,500 award.

"God of Carnage," which received seven awards during the ceremony, won a $10,000 cash prize. Theatre North's awards were $5,000 for "Jitney" and $2,500 for "The Nacirema Society."

The TATEs are underwritten by the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Jeremy Stevens, director of community engagement, served as master of ceremonies.

In accepting the Outstanding Production award, Lisa Wilson, who directed "God of Carnage," said, "Live theater changes lives. Being there (in a theater) in person changes lives. We are telling stories that need to be told, and you (in the audience) are a witness, a part of the story that we are telling."

Theatre North artistic director Maybelle Wallace, said while accepting the Second Runner-up award for "The Nacirema Society," that it was always a challenge to compete with much larger companies, but said, "We are very proud to be part of the Tulsa theater community."

When Wallace returned to accept the award for "Jitney," she said, "Thank God, because without him you can't do anything. And that's all I'm going to say."

The awards also honored Richard Ellis, a founding member of American Theatre Company and its resident set designer, for his decades of work creating sets for Tulsa theater companies even as his career took him around the country to work everywhere from Radio City Music Hall in New York City to a theatrical sojourn to Colombia.

"All I ever wanted to do was design and build sets," Ellis said. "As soon as I found out that was actually a job, I said, 'That's for me.'"

Ellis was also a nominee for his set designs for "God of Carnage" and ATC's other submitted show, "An Enemy of the People."

"God of Carnage" and "The Spongebob Musical" were the most-honored productions at this year's TATE ceremonies, each winning seven awards.

In addition to Outstanding Production, "God of Carnage" won Adjudicator Awards for Best Direction for Wilson; Outstanding Properties for Lise Kifer; Outstanding Ensemble; and Outstanding Performances for cast members Karlena Riggs, Kimberly Manning and John Burns.

Besides Outstanding Youth Production, "The Spongebob Musical" shared the Adjudicators Award for Outstanding Ensemble as well as winning for Outstanding Costume, Hair and Makeup for Karlena Riggs and Jan Riggs; Outstanding Sound Design for Clay Parkhurst, Kevin Gillon, with a separate award for music director Tammy Slack; Trace Hererra for Outstanding Performance; and the Tyrone Wilkerson Award for Social Justice and Awareness.

And the TATEs go to:

• Sonya Wallace, who earned the most votes for her work in "The Nacirema Society;" Mecca Marie, "The Revolutionists"; David Harris, "Jitney"; Robert Young, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning"; Dale Sams and Adrian Alexander, "The Shawshank Redemption," World Stage Theatre; Sophie Ricketts, "The Lovely Bones"; and Ibrahim Buyckes, "Jitney."

Lupita Carmona Hernandez and the cast of "Boxcar/el Vagon" by telaTulsa were honored with a Tyrone Wilkerson Award.

John Cruncleton III won for Outstanding Set Design and Decor for the Clark Conservatory production of "The Lovely Bones," Alicia Latimer and Brittany Logan shared the Outstanding Costume, Hair & Makeup Design award for their work on "The Nacirema Society," while Drew Rosene and Jeremy Smith shared the Outstanding Props award for Theatre Tulsa's "Heroes of the Fourth Turning."

Frank Gallagher earned the award for Outstanding Lighting Design for the Clark Conservatory's "A Midsummer Night's Dream"; Grant Goodner won for his Outstanding Sound Design for "The Shawshank Redemption" by World Stage Theatre; World Stage's "The Revolutionists" was awarded for its Outstanding Marketing campaign, while playwright David Blakely won for Outstanding Original Work for his adaptation of "An Enemy of the People."

Tulsa PAC CEO Mark Frie announced that the PAC had made arrangements with Tulsa City Counselor Crista Patrick, who for years oversaw the costume department of the University of Tulsa's theater program, to donate the TU costume collection to the Tulsa PAC, as TU chose to abolish its theater program.