Arts Scene: Tulsa Symphony opens season with gala event

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will open its 2022-23 season in grand style with a gala event preceding a concert Saturday, Sept. 24, featuring acclaimed pianist Natasha Paremski and guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger.

The concert, which will begin at 8 p.m. at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., will feature Paremski as the soloist for the Piano Concerto No. 2 by Rachmaninoff, one of the most popular works in the repertoire.

Paremski, a native of Moscow who immigrated to the United States as a youngster, made her professional debut at the age of 9, and by age 15 had performed as a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and made two recordings with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra.

She has since performed with major orchestras throughout the world, earning praise for what a British critic called her “fiery and widely dynamic” playing.

Chicago Tribune music critic Howard Reich said of a 2018 performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, “At the core of everything, however, stood Paremski’s idiomatic flair for the way Rachmaninoff must be played — with both sweeping gestures and a sharply defined melodic profile, all amid fistfuls of notes.”

In addition to her work as a concert artist and chamber musician, Paremski was recently named the artistic director of the New York Piano Society; was featured in a documentary series on Tchaikovsky, produced by the BBC and filmed on location in St. Petersburg, Russia; and collaborated in “Twin Spirits,” a theatrical project starring Sting and Trudie Styler, written and directed by John Caird, the original director of “Les Misérables,” which explores the music and letters of Robert and Clara Schumann.

Guest conductor Lehninger, a former associate conductor with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and current music director of the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Symphony, will lead the orchestra in the Prelude to Act III of Wagner’s opera “Lohengrin,” and the Symphony No. 5 by Shostakovich.

Tickets for the concert are $20-$75. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Prior to the concert, the Tulsa Symphony will be hosting a gala event in the Tulsa Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency, 100 E. Second St., that will include a cocktail reception and seated dinner with a menu created by chef Justin Thompson; entertainment from local pianists Cathy Venable, Amy Cottingham and Paul Sweet; priority seating at the concert; a champagne reception at intermission; and a post-concert lounge.

Tickets for the gala evening are $250 per person; sponsorships are available. To purchase, and more information: my.tulsasymphony.org/donate/i/openingnightxvii

Auditions open

for ‘Tulsa Sings!’The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College is accepting video auditions for its annual vocal competition “Tulsa Sings!” through Oct. 3.

Those wishing to audition for the competition will need to complete an online entry form and submit a short video of a vocal performance. For those concerned about their skills at capturing themselves on video, the winner of the inaugural “Tulsa Sings!” competition, Allison Walden, submitted an audition video she made on her cellphone while sitting in her car.

Finalists will be selected to work with New York City-based vocalist and concert performer Scott Coulter and perform on stage with the professional orchestra and will take part in the “Tulsa Sings! American Jukebox” concert on April 8.

“This is one of the most incredible opportunities to shine the spotlight on local talent,” said Scott Seaton, Signature Symphony artistic director. “We want to be a musical conduit for our community, and I can’t think of a better way but to invite members to the stage to sing alongside our world-class musicians and Scott Coulter, one of New York’s most honored vocalists.”

For complete details, registration information and rules: signaturesymphony.org.

‘The Moth’

comes to TulsaGlobal storytelling nonprofit The Moth, the team behind the Peabody Award-winning Moth Radio Hour, has selected Tulsa for the launch of The Moth Pop-Up Porch, which will come to Tulsa Sept. 21-25.

The Moth Pop-Up Porch is a specially-built tiny house with a big porch that will travel to Tulsa, Dallas, Jackson, New Orleans, Birmingham and Atlanta over the next few weeks to uncover new, diverse stories and bring them to stages worldwide and, ultimately, to listeners on The Moth Radio Hour and The Moth Podcast.

The Pop-Up Porch will be set up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 21-22, at Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday at The Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way.

Participants will have an opportunity to meet Moth story directors, instructors and producers, learn how to craft and pitch stories, collaborate with other storytellers and pitch ideas to The Moth team. Story facilitators will also be available to work with and hear from local storytellers.

In addition, Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St., will host a book signing at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, with Jennifer Hixson, a senior director and host of Moth Radio Hour to celebrate “How to Tell A Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth”; and Living Arts of Tulsa will host a Moth StorySLAM, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Living Arts Space, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.

“We are thrilled to launch The Moth Pop-Up Porch in Tulsa,” said Catherine Burns, The Moth’s artistic director. “The inspiration for The Moth came in part with friends and family coming together to share stories, as the moths who had found their way through the holes in the screens fluttered around the glow of the porch light. That experience of connectedness and warmth is what we aim to recreate with the inaugural Moth Pop-Up Porch.”

For more information: