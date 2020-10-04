Arts Scene: Tulsa Opera readies baseball 'Rigoletto'; TCC to Zoom Larry David's 'A Fish in the Dark'

Experience “Rigoletto” under the stars, as Tulsa Opera presents Verdi’s tragic masterpiece in a special, baseball-themed production at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

This family-friendly presentation will have the cast performing from first, second, third and home base, all projected on the jumbotron in this 85-minute performance. The cast includes Sarah Coburn as Gilda, Joshua Wheeker as the Duke, Todd Thomas as Rigoletto, Morris Robinson as Sparafucile, Allegra De Vita as Maddalena and Kevin Thompson as Monterone.

Social distancing will be observed, and all attendees are encouraged to wear masks. As is de rigueur with events at ONEOK Field, the evening will conclude with fireworks.

Look for a full interview with stage director and former Oklahoman James Robinson about this production in Thursday’s Tulsa World.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $50 for a family of five. To purchase and more information: tulsaopera.com.

