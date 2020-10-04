Arts Scene: Tulsa Opera readies baseball 'Rigoletto'; TCC to Zoom Larry David's 'A Fish in the Dark'

Experience “Rigoletto” under the stars, as Tulsa Opera presents Verdi’s tragic masterpiece in a special, baseball-themed production at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
This family-friendly presentation will have the cast performing from first, second, third and home base, all projected on the jumbotron in this 85-minute performance. The cast includes Sarah Coburn as Gilda, Joshua Wheeker as the Duke, Todd Thomas as Rigoletto, Morris Robinson as Sparafucile, Allegra De Vita as Maddalena and Kevin Thompson as Monterone.
Social distancing will be observed, and all attendees are encouraged to wear masks. As is de rigueur with events at ONEOK Field, the evening will conclude with fireworks.
Look for a full interview with stage director and former Oklahoman James Robinson about this production in Thursday’s Tulsa World.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $50 for a family of five. To purchase and more information: tulsaopera.com.
‘A Fish in the Dark’ The Department of Theater at Tulsa Community College will present the Oklahoma premiere of “A Fish in the Dark,” a play by Larry David, creator of the TV series “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Sidney Drexel is dying and assorted family members are coming to pay their last respects to the family patriarch — and squabble over everything from which son will have to take care of Mom to who gets Dad’s Rolex watch.
This dark comedy will be presented via Zoom, with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. To access the production: facebook.com/TCCTHEATRE.
‘Art in the Air’ The Tulsa PAC’s “Art in the Air” series continues with light rock and modern poetry.
The Friday performance will feature the band Grand Apollo, a duo made up of Andrew Sinclair and Preston Slack and inspired by Tears for Fears and the 1975. Its new single, “No Pressure,” will be performed live for the first time at this event
Saturday will feature an evening of “Poetry Karaoke” with the Mused Organization. Speakers will bring their favorite poem and read live from the stage while a musician plays behind them. Contemporary, local and classic poems will be at the ready for hungry participants.
This evening will also include a Poetry Slam hosted by Living Arts, with prizes ranging from $100 for third prize to $400 for first prize.
Events will take place beginning at 7 each evening on the Williams Green, just west of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Admission is free. For more information: tulsapac.com.
