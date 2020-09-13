Arts Scene: Tulsa museums to host major shows featuring Indigenous women artists

Tulsa’s two major museums next month will present major exhibitions of works by Indigenous women artists.

Philbrook Museum of Art

The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will open “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists,” the first major traveling exhibition exclusively devoted to native women artists, Oct. 7.

The exhibit, organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art in collaboration with leading Indigenous artists and art scholars, features more than 100 objects by artists from all over the United States and Canada, from 1000 BCE to the present day, including textiles, baskets, beadwork and pottery, as well as painting, photography, sculpture, poetry, video and installation art. Some of the works in the exhibit are from Philbrook’s permanent collections.

“From the earliest discussions of this project several years ago, the co-curators knew it was important for the show to come to Oklahoma,” said Philbrook curator Christina E. Burke. “From Indigenous communities who have always been here to those forcibly removed from their traditional territories to individuals here for school or careers or family reasons, Oklahoma is home to many native people.”