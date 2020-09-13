Arts Scene: Tulsa museums to host major shows featuring Indigenous women artists

Tulsa’s two major museums next month will present major exhibitions of works by Indigenous women artists.
Philbrook Museum of Art
The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will open “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists,” the first major traveling exhibition exclusively devoted to native women artists, Oct. 7.
The exhibit, organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art in collaboration with leading Indigenous artists and art scholars, features more than 100 objects by artists from all over the United States and Canada, from 1000 BCE to the present day, including textiles, baskets, beadwork and pottery, as well as painting, photography, sculpture, poetry, video and installation art. Some of the works in the exhibit are from Philbrook’s permanent collections.
“From the earliest discussions of this project several years ago, the co-curators knew it was important for the show to come to Oklahoma,” said Philbrook curator Christina E. Burke. “From Indigenous communities who have always been here to those forcibly removed from their traditional territories to individuals here for school or careers or family reasons, Oklahoma is home to many native people.”
In addition, works in the show shine a light on such contemporary issues as reservation boundaries, as in the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision of the McGirt case, the ongoing impact of resource extraction from native lands and the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women, known as MMIW.
The exhibition is co-curated by Jill Ahlberg Yohe, associate curator of Native American Art at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, and Teri Greeves, an independent curator and artist and member of the Kiowa Nation.
“Native American art has long been a cornerstone of the collection at Philbrook, with more than 5,000 objects from more than 200 culture groups,” said Rachel Keith, deputy director for curatorial affairs at Philbrook. “But ‘Hearts of Our People’ has cast our collection in a new light: We now recognize that about 75% of our native collection was made by women, many anonymous and many long overlooked. This exhibition shines a bright light on the powerful role women in native cultures play — and have always played — in shaping their cultures and their communities.”
The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 3.
Gilcrease Museum
Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, will present “Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn,” a retrospective exhibit of work by the late Tulsa artist, opening Oct. 9.
During her life, Goshorn explored a variety of media but gained international acclaim when she turned her talents to basketry. Goshorn would weave archival documents and photographs into baskets using traditional Cherokee techniques to create historical, political and cultural commentary on Native American issues that continue to resonate in the 21st century.
“There’s something about having a message in the vessel shape that makes people really curious … really engages them,” Goshorn once said. “They literally lean forward and look in and want to know more about it. It’s the perfect springboard for honest dialogue. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
The exhibit will mark the first showing of “Squaw,” the last work Goshorn completed before her death in 2018. Inspired by the Venus de Milo, an iconic symbol of female beauty, “Squaw” creates a tension and contrast to the Western ideal of beauty against a pejorative used to reduce native women to disposable sexual commodities.
The piece was designed to be a catalyst for conversations on why Indigenous women suffer disproportionately higher rates of violence than non-native women and the judicial system’s reluctance to prosecute these crimes.
Goshorn’s artistic legacy is also represented and complimented by the art of four Native American women whose works reflect Shan’s influence and vision: Carol Emarthle-Douglas (Northern Arapahoe/Seminole) is well-regarded for her traditional and contemporary baskets, jewelry and paintings; Anita Fields (Osage/Muscogee Creek) is nationally recognized for her unique contemporary ceramic sculptures, mixed-media installations, traditional Osage ribbon work and as an arts educator; Lisa Rutherford (Cherokee), a textile artist, potter and maker of traditional Cherokee clothing, beadwork and baskets; Holly Wilson (Delaware/Cherokee), a contemporary multimedia artist whose works include bronzes, encaustics, photography, glass and clay.
The exhibit will be on display through March 28.
