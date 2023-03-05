Tulsa musician and vocalist Cathy Venable will be showcased during the Tulsa Chorale’s “Hope & Glory,” which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave.

The program includes the Mass in G Minor by British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, considered the first distinctly English mass to be composed since the 16th century. It requires two full four-part choruses, and Venable will accompany the Chorale on the portative organ.

Venable will also be the vocalist for a selection of art songs by Vaughan Williams and Roger Quilter, which use texts by Tennyson, Rossetti, Shelley and Stevenson, accompanied by pianist Dee Dueck.

“These pieces are some of my lifelong favorites since my graduate school days,” Venable said, describing the songs as “uplifting compositions by some of the finest poets in history.”

The program concludes with Randall Thompson’s “Frostiana” – a set of seven country songs accompanied by piano, with texts from the American poet Robert Frost.

Venable has performed with just about every classical organization in Tulsa as a pianist and vocalist; she currently serves as principal pianist for the Tulsa Symphony and Bartlesville Symphony, as well as the Tulsa Chorale. She served as conductor for the touring productions of “The Sound of Music,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Frozen” for five years and previously worked in New York City as a pianist for such Broadway productions as “Aladdin,” “Evita,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Light in the Piazza.”

Tickets for the concert are $10-$25. tulsachorale.org.

Harjo wins Ucross Award

Former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo was awarded the Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts Feb. 25.

The award, presented at a ceremony at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in Sheridan, Wyoming, is the most recent accolade for the Tulsa native and Muscogee Nation citizen. Presented by Ucross, the renowned artist residency program, the award recognizes an individual’s extraordinary impact on the nation’s arts and letters.

Harjo is only the second person to receive this award. The first was novelist Annie Proulx, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Shipping News” and “Brokeback Mountain,” who was presented the award in 2018.

In presenting Harjo with the award, Ucross President William Belcher said, “Thank you for all you have done and all you continue to do to support the arts, share and celebrate Native voices, and champion poetry, art and music. We are in awe of all you have accomplished, and we are honored that you are part of our Ucross community and part of what made our first 40 years so incredible.”

Harjo was an artist-in-residence at Ucross in 2013, as part of Ucross’s long-time partnership with the Sundance Institute. Since 1983, Ucross has supported more than 2,600 writers, visual artists, composers and choreographers with the gift of uninterrupted time and studio space on its 20,000-acre ranch in northern Wyoming.

Akropolis Reed Quintet

Since its formation in 2009, the Akropolis Reed Quintet has become one of the nation’s premier chamber music ensembles, noted for its innovative programs that are, in the group’s words, designed to “spark joy and wonder.”

The quintet will come to Tulsa for a three-concert run, presented by Chamber Music Tulsa, March 10-12.

They will be joined by joined by pianist and composer Pascal Le Boeuf and percussionist Christian Euman for a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at LowDown, 108 N. Detroit Ave. The program will include selections from Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Le Boeuf’s “Are We Dreaming the Same Dream?,” composed especially for these artists.

The quintet will perform as part of the Chamber Music Tulsa’s Saturday Salon series, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the Westby Pavilion of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The program will include Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” along with selections from Arthur Cunningham’s “Harlem Suite” and “Homage to Paradise Valley” by Jeff Scott.

Composer Scott will present a pre-concert lecture, beginning at 2:15 p.m. prior to the quintet’s Sunday concert, 3 p.m. March 12 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The quartet will again perform Scott’s “Homage to Paradise Valley,” with Quraysh Ali Lansana as narrator, along with Omar Thomas’ “Moods and Attitudes,” “Le Tombeau de Couperin” by Ravel and Nina Simone’s arrangement of J. Fred Coots’ “For All We Know.”

Tickets are $40 for the Friday concert, $75 for the Saturday Salon concert and $25 for the Sunday concert. 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org

TSO @ TU

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will close out its Dr. David Walters Chamber Orchestra Series with a concert featuring Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, the “Classical,” 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave. on the University of Tulsa campus.

Brett Mitchell, former music director of Colorado Symphony, will be the guest conductor for this concert, which will also feature the Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major by J. S. Bach; Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Concerto Grosso; and the Adagietto from the Symphony No. 5 by Mahler.

Tickets are $15-$65. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

‘Cenicienta’ retells ‘Cinderella’

Ten-year-old Belinda loves to tell stories, but when she’s in the basement preparing for a party upstairs, she’ll have to get creative. Using everyday objects like teapots and napkins, Belinda recreates the classic tale of Cinderella.

Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin, Texas, presents “Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story,” its award-winning “story within a story” using puppetry, Spanish and English, with three performances, 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, March 10, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

As Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters, she’ll learn to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself. This captivating Cinderella for all ages tackles cultural heritage, family and the power of language.

Tickets are $6. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Skeleton Crew’

It’s 2008 Detroit, and a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure because of the Great Recession. Over the years, the workers have become a kind of family, but the stress and uncertainty is making those “family ties” fray, as workers must figure what they will do should the factory close.

The third in award-winning playwright Dominique Morriseau’s “Detroit Trilogy,” “Skeleton Crew” was described by the New York Times as “a very fine new play… warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral and deeply American.”

American Theatre Company will present the Tulsa premiere of “Skeleton Crew,” directed by Keith Daniels and starring Isaiah Hamstard as Dez, Oti-Lisa Brown as Faye, Samara Cain as Shanita and Troy Knauls as Reggie.

Performances are at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $30-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.