Tulsa Ballet will present “Jack and the Beanstalk,” an original ballet version of the well-known fairy tale, as part of its Hardesty Family Foundation Children’s Series.

Performances will be at 10 and 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 21, and 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hardesty Center for Dance Education, 1901 W. New Orleans St., in Broken Arrow.

The ballet was choreographed by former resident choreographer Ma Cong, set to a score assembled by the company’s resident pianist Andrew Lahti. Sets and costumes were created by New Zealand designer Tracy Grant Lord, and Dan McGeehan wrote the ballet’s libretto and narration.

It tells the story of how Jack, with the help of a handful of magical beans and a few friends, manages to scale a gigantic bean plant up to the clouds, where he discovers great treasure and a fearsome ogre. The ballet will be performed by members of the Tulsa Ballet II.

Ticket are $15. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.

TSO Flint Family series

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s Flint Family Foundation Concert Series will bring classical music to the four corners of the city, with a quartet of free concerts taking place in the north, south, east and west regions of Tulsa.

“These concerts are a wonderful way for families to come together and enjoy beautiful music in a relaxed, welcoming environment,” said Keith C. Elder, Executive Director of the Tulsa Symphony. “We’re grateful to the Flint Family Foundation for their continued support of this important community event.”

Each concert will feature a performance of Saint-Saëns’ “Carnival of the Animals,” an orchestral suite in 14 short movements, each of which represents a different animal, from chickens and swans to elephants and kangaroos, turtles and fish.

The concerts will be presented at the following locations:

6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. North

11 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.

2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road

1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at The Common Good’s Hub community center, 19 S. 49th West Ave.

Admission is free, but because of limited seating, seats should be reserved. To reserve seats: tulsasymphony.org/flint.

NSU Playhouse marks 40 years

Northeastern State University will mark the 40th anniversary of the NSU Playhouse with a performance of Joseph Kesselring’s classic black comedy, “Arsenic and Old Lace” — the first play ever presented on the playhouse stage.

The production will run April 19-22 at the NSU Playhouse, 300 N. Muskogee Ave. on the NSU Campus in Tahlequah. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

In keeping with the historic nature of this production, “Arsenic and Old Lace” will feature several alumni of the NSU drama department, along with current faculty and students.

“With the recent passing of C.H, Parker, a former instructor of theater, and the 2021 loss of Charles Seat, longtime director of theater at NSU, it is vital that we make sure the history and institutional knowledge of our program is passed on to the new generations of NSU Drama students,” said Robyn Pursley, assistant dean of the College of Liberal Arts and a theater professor at NSU.

Headlining the show is New York-based actor and NSU Drama alum Christopher Harrod, playing Dr. Einstein. Joining Harrod is Idaho-based actor and NSU Drama alum Jeremy Kendall. Current NSU Drama faculty are also playing roles in the show, including Pursley and professor Chris Miller. Also joining are regional NSU drama alumni Amanda Ray, Joseph Macias, and Kennedy Sloan.

The show is directed by Associate Professor of Drama and NSU alum Dr. Scott Pursley.

Tickets are free to NSU students if they call the box office to reserve their seat. Non-students can secure a ticket with a $10 donation to the NSU Foundation’s drama fund. Proceeds will go towards scholarships for drama students.

To reserve tickets: goriverhawkstickets.com.