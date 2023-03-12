Jennifer Croft, a novelist and translator whose work has earned a Man Booker International Prize, was named one of the winners of the 2023 Literature Awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Croft, a Tulsa native and a current Tulsa Artist Fellow, is one of eight writers to receive an Arts and Letters Award in Literature, a $10,000 cash prize in recognition of “exceptional accomplishment in any genre.”

She will be presented the award at a ceremony in May.

The American Academy of Arts and Letters was founded in 1898 as an honor society of the country’s leading architects, artists, composers and writers.

Croft is also a nominee for the 2023 Women’s Prize in Fiction for her book “Homesick,” originally published in 2019. (The Women’s Prize is a British literary award; Croft’s book was recently published in Great Britain.) In 2020, “Homesick” received the William Saroyan International Prize for Writing.

She is also a nominee for the National Book Critics Circle’s Greg Barrios Book in Translation Prize for her work translating “The Books of Jacob,” the epic novel by Nobel Prize winner novelist Olga Tokarczuk, whose work Croft regularly translates.

Coincidentally, Croft’s husband, poet and translator Boris Dralyuk, is also a nominee for the same award, for his translation of Andrey Kurkov’s “Grey Bees.”

Tulsa Opera to present ‘space opera’ for kids

Tulsa Opera is set to launch its 2023 Raise Your Voice Tour of Tulsa-area schools this month with an interactive children’s opera set in outer space. The Tulsa Opera performances will be presented to more than 7,000 elementary-school students.

Each performance is paired with supporting educational curriculum or an activity that is designed to boost learning, inquiry and discussion.

“Space Encounters” is a 50-minute interactive children’s opera that tells the story of two astronauts and their robot as they search an unknown planet to find the source of a strange radio signal. The trio discovers the planet is home to a quirky, reclusive creature, who came there in search of peace and quiet in order to create and invent new things.

This will be the U.S. premiere of this work, written by Australians Sean O’Boyle and Ian McFadyen.

Two performances will take place at Tulsa City-County Library locations during spring break and will be open to all elementary-age children and their families. Children who attend these special shows at the libraries will receive an educational, take-home activity — a build-your-own comet.

The spring break performances will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Hardesty Regional Library’s Connor’s Cove, 8316 E. 93rd St.; and 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Central Library’s Aaronson Auditorium, Fourth Street and Denver Avenue.

Tulsa Opera will be presenting “Space Encounters” at more than 50 area elementary schools March 20-31, including for all Tulsa Public Schools second graders as part of the Kennedy Center’s Any Given Child program.