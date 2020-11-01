Arts Scene: Tulsa Artist Fellows plan election night special

Politicians and pundits have spent much of the past few months proclaiming that Tuesday, Nov. 3, is perhaps the most momentous Election Day in recent history.

The question remains — what happens next?

That is what “State of the Artist: We’re Only Dreaming,” a multimedia event taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Admiral Twin Drive-In and online, plans to address.

The event is the brainchild of Atomic Culture, the husband-and-wife team of Mateo and Malinda Galindo who are among the current roster of Tulsa Artist Fellows.

The couple had worked last year with For Freedoms, an artist collective that works to promote creative civic engagement, bringing diverse artists’ voices into public discourse to help reshape conversations about politics and political issues. This year, For Freedoms was working to bring artists and arts groups around the country to be part of its examination of the current political landscape in a project called “Awakenings 2020.”

“They reached out to us and asked if we would do something in conjunction with their project,” Malinda Galindo said. “We were very interested in what they were doing and saw this as a great opportunity to express a lot of things we have been thinking about as this year went on.”