Arts Scene: Tulsa Artist Fellows plan election night special

Politicians and pundits have spent much of the past few months proclaiming that Tuesday, Nov. 3, is perhaps the most momentous Election Day in recent history.
The question remains — what happens next?
That is what “State of the Artist: We’re Only Dreaming,” a multimedia event taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Admiral Twin Drive-In and online, plans to address.
The event is the brainchild of Atomic Culture, the husband-and-wife team of Mateo and Malinda Galindo who are among the current roster of Tulsa Artist Fellows.
The couple had worked last year with For Freedoms, an artist collective that works to promote creative civic engagement, bringing diverse artists’ voices into public discourse to help reshape conversations about politics and political issues. This year, For Freedoms was working to bring artists and arts groups around the country to be part of its examination of the current political landscape in a project called “Awakenings 2020.”
“They reached out to us and asked if we would do something in conjunction with their project,” Malinda Galindo said. “We were very interested in what they were doing and saw this as a great opportunity to express a lot of things we have been thinking about as this year went on.”
One spark to the Galindos’ imagination was “Good Morning, Mr. Orwell,” a video piece by Nam June Paik that was broadcast by satellite on New Year’s Day 1984. Paik viewed the piece as a retort to the pessimism of Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984.”
“We also wanted to make it as local as possible, so we approached the Tri-City Collective (a group co-founded by Tulsa Artist Fellow Quraysh Ali Lansana) about working together,” she said. “And it turned out they were considering doing something similar. They were interested in doing an event on the night of the election and people’s reaction to the outcome, whatever it might be.”
The election night event will combine live and pre-recorded performances that will be shown in real time on one of the Admiral Twin’s screens, as well as be livestreamed on a specially created website, stateoftheartist.net. More than 20 artists submitted pre-recorded pieces, while others will be performing on a stage area at the drive-in.
“The only guidance we gave the artists was to think about what happens next (after the election) and where we might go from here,” Galindo said. “We wanted them to think about how we might re-imagine the world and the structures we live within.”
Among the artists and performers scheduled to participate are Francheska Alcantara, Claire Collins, Demian DinéYazhi’, Zachary Fabri, Edgar Fabián Frías, Jorly Flores, Fronteristxs, Joy Harjo, Allison Herrera, Xandra Ibarra, Miatta Kawinzi, Suzanne Kite, Jammal, Lemy, Kalup Linzy, Blackhorse Lowe, Laura Ortman, Legacy Russell, Cinthya Santos Briones, Steph Simon, Sondra Slade, Ahimsa Timoteo Bodhran and Candace Wiley.
Telatúlsa stages virtual play
Tulsa’s Latinx theater company, telatúlsa, will present “On the Wings of a Mariposa” in an online production at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, and 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
The play, adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the book “Ghost Wings” by Barbara Joosse, is the story of a 10-year-old girl named Pilar who uses a scarf filled with her grandmother’s scent to relive the memories of times and adventures they shared. But when the scent begins to fade, Pilar is afraid she will lose her memories of her grandmother and sets out to re-create that scent.
The production features a cast from throughout the country, as well as an original score by Dinorah Márquez. Artistic Director Tara Moses, who is directing the production said, “A core tenet of telatúlsa is celebrating just how diverse our communities are. We are fiercely proud to support an array of Latinx artists during this pandemic and to showcase their talents to Tulsa.”
Access to the production is through eventbrite.com, and patrons are encouraged to pay what they can. “On the Wings of a Mariposa” is supported by the Vision Arts Resiliency and Recovery Program.
For more: teletulsa.com.
Arts in the Air
It’s the next generation of Tulsa performers’ turn to take the stage for the Tulsa PAC’s Arts in the Air Program of free outdoor concerts on the Williams Green, west of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Friday, Nov. 6, will showcase members of the Tulsa Youth Opera, Tulsa Opera’s tuition-free training program for singers in grades 3 through 12. Music Director Aaron Beck will lead the singers in the performance.
The second half of Friday’s program will feature Allen Pearcy Galeana, Kolbi Jordan and Ruby Irene Shadley, three recent Union High School graduates who have gone on to professional careers in the arts, performing show tunes, Mexican boleros and gospel songs.
The Saturday, Nov. 7, performance will feature Clark Youth Theatre, the city’s longest-running youth arts program outside of public schools.
Clark operated as part of the Tulsa Park and Recreation Department for 35 seasons. This is its fifth season as a private entity, as the company continues its tradition of presenting theater that highlights the on-stage and behind-the-scenes talents of local youths.
Clark members will present a sampling of its programming, including improvised scenes with audience participation, selections from recent musical productions, cabaret songs, and performances by participants from the theater company’s Penguin Project.
Arts in the Air productions begin at 7 p.m. For more: tulsapac.com.
