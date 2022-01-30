Arts Scene: TSO presents 'Spitfire,' 'Schoolhouse Rock' goes live

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will transport audiences back to the mid-20th century, with a concert featuring works created during the 1940s, to be presented 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
The concert is titled “Spitfire,” after the William Walton composition originally created for the 1942 film, “The First of the Few” (retitled “Spitfire” for its U.S. release a year later).
The film, which starred its producer/director Leslie Howard (best known to American audiences for his role as Ashley Wilkes in “Gone With the Wind”), is the story of the creation of the Submarine Spitfire, which would play a vital role in the British war effort during World War II.
Walton later adapted some of the music from the score into an orchestral piece, “Spitfire Prelude and Fugue.”
The concert, to be conducted by resident guest conductor Daniel Hege, will also feature Khachaturian’s “Masquerade Suite,” drawn from the incidental music the composer had written for a play by Mikhail Lermontov; the Symphony No. 9 by Shostakovich, that composer’s Haydenesque response to the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945; and “Knoxville: Summer of 1915,” written in 1947 by Samuel Barber.
This work for voice and orchestra uses a prose poem by novelist and critic James Agee that captures his childhood memories, and which later served as the prologue to his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “A Death in the Family.”
Acclaimed soprano Janinah Burnett was to make her Tulsa debut as the soloist for this work. However, Burnett has had to withdraw from the concert because of illness. A new soloist will be announced at a later date.Tickets are $20-$75. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Opera’s ‘Big Sing’
The Tulsa PAC Trust will open up the winter season of its popular Brown Bag It series of informal lunch-time concerts with “Tulsa Opera Big Sing.”
Join Tulsa Opera’s chorusmaster Lyndon Meyer along with members of the Tulsa Opera chorus for an event where attendees can be part of an opera chorus and experience the rehearsal process live.
The free concert begins at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the Westby Pavilion, Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. tulsapac.com.
‘Schoolhouse Rock Live’
The Tulsa PAC Imagination series will bring “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” to Tulsa for three performances, 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Originally aired on the ABC television network from 1973-85, then revived in the ’90s and 2000s, “Schoolhouse Rock” was a collection of clever, animated shorts that taught academic topics including grammar, math, civics and science.
The live show is updated for a new generation with imaginative projections and a rock ’n’ roll feel. The live performance revolves around Tom, a nervous young schoolteacher, who turns on the television to calm himself down and is visited by three aspects of his personality who remind him how learning can be fun.
Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through mega-hits like “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet” or “Three is a Magic Number.”
Tickets for the daytime performances are $6 general admission. Tickets for the evening performance are $11-$17. To purchase and for more information: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Tulsa World Scene: Wordle craze; David Letterman 40th anniversary on late night television; ‘Fusion’ food