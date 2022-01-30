Arts Scene: TSO presents 'Spitfire,' 'Schoolhouse Rock' goes live

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will transport audiences back to the mid-20th century, with a concert featuring works created during the 1940s, to be presented 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The concert is titled “Spitfire,” after the William Walton composition originally created for the 1942 film, “The First of the Few” (retitled “Spitfire” for its U.S. release a year later).

The film, which starred its producer/director Leslie Howard (best known to American audiences for his role as Ashley Wilkes in “Gone With the Wind”), is the story of the creation of the Submarine Spitfire, which would play a vital role in the British war effort during World War II.

Walton later adapted some of the music from the score into an orchestral piece, “Spitfire Prelude and Fugue.”

The concert, to be conducted by resident guest conductor Daniel Hege, will also feature Khachaturian’s “Masquerade Suite,” drawn from the incidental music the composer had written for a play by Mikhail Lermontov; the Symphony No. 9 by Shostakovich, that composer’s Haydenesque response to the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945; and “Knoxville: Summer of 1915,” written in 1947 by Samuel Barber.