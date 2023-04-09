One of the most beloved films of all time, “The Princess Bride,” will have a little extra magic when it is presented with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing the film’s musical score live.

The adventure will begin 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Based on the novel by William Goldman, whose works range from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” to “Marathon Man,” “The Princess Bride” is a story within a story, as a grandfather (Peter Falk) entertains his housebound grandson (Fred Savage) with one of his favorite books.

That book is the story of a farm boy named Wesley (Carey Elwes), whose love for the comely lass named Buttercup (Robin Wright) leads him to become a dreaded pirate, able to outwit a con man (Wallace Shawn) and earn the respect of a master swordsman (Mandy Patinkin) and his enormous sidekick (Andre the Giant), with whom he must storm a castle to save Buttercup from a most egregious “Mawwwaige.”

Mark Knopfler, the guitarist and singer of the band Dire Straits, composed the film’s music, which includes the Academy Award-nominated song “Storybook Love.”

Tickets are $20-$64.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Strings for Peace’

The South Asian Performing Arts Foundation will present “Strings for Peace,” a concert that features Grammy Award-winning classical guitarist Sharon Isbin and members of India’s “First Family of the Sarod,” Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The concert will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Mary Glass Performing Arts Center, 12901 E. 86th St. North in Owasso.

The program will feature works from their best-selling world premiere recording, “Strings for Peace,” which featured music composed by Amjad Ali Khan specifically for Isbin, which blend the tradition of ragas and talas of North Indian classical music with that of classical guitar.

Released in 2020, the album has earned rave reviews from critics around the world, as have the ensembles performances.

Tickets are $35-$55 and available at showtix4u.com.

Orbit Festival

The Tulsa PAC Trust’s Orbit Initiative was conceived as a way to get people throughout the Tulsa area actively involved in the arts, through classes and workshops in a wide range of visual and performing disciplines.

The fruits of all those labors will be on display at the Orbit Arts Festival, a free event taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the lower level theaters of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

One can take classes in hip-hop or belly dancing, craft artful objects with the help of people from Living Arts of Tulsa, Tulsa Artist Fellowship and BAM Entertainment; or catch performances by the Tulsa Peoples’ Orchestra, The King Cabbage Brass Band, Oklahoma Movement, Ballet Folklorico Sol Azteca, Oklahoma Performing Arts, Clark Youth Theatre & Penguin Project, Kripalaya Dance Academy, Voices of Unity and more.

Oklahoma Movement debuts ‘Sonder’

Oklahoma Movement will premiere its newest “Sonder,” an original, evening-length dance and aerial production that explores the feelings and stories that people tend to keep to themselves.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Directed by Kimber Sage, “Sonder” is about “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.” With themes ranging from mental illness, facades, relationships, loss, female empowerment and more, this show explores the charged dynamics behind what we choose to keep to ourselves.

Sage conceived of the idea for the show after the death of her grandfather to COVID-19, when she realized there was so much about his life that she did not know. She began to think of the people in her life, past and present, as characters, and how each person’s lives are so vibrant for themselves and how their own stories matter in the world.

Tickets are $10-$20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Spotlight Theater hosts murder mystery

The Tulsa Spotlight Theater, 1381 Riverside Drive, will give over its space to murder and mayhem — of a distinctly mirthful sort — as it presents “Love’s Labour Murdered, or All’s Well that Ends Dead,” an original interactive murder mystery play by Clark Frayser.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 and 21. The evening, which is a fundraising event for the theater, will include a buffet dinner from Albert G’s Barbecue and a cash bar.

A theater company is rehearsing for its upcoming production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” but more than the titular lovers are “star-crossed,” as old rivalries and new jealousies erupt in actual villainy. When someone turns up dead, it’s up to the audience to solve the case.

Patrons are encouraged to come in Shakespearean attire, as prizes will be awarded for best costumes.

Tickets are $40-$45. 918-587-5030, tulsaspotlighttheater.com