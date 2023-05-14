The Tulsa Symphony will conclude its 2022-2023 season with “Luminous,” which will also mark a new partnership between the orchestra and Folds of Honor to celebrate military veterans and first responders.

The concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., will feature Beethoven’s landmark Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” as well as the orchestra’s principal trumpet, Timothy McFadden, as the soloist for the Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major by Johann Baptist Georg Neruda, and Maurice Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin.” Sarah Hicks, principal conductor for Live at Orchestra Hall for the Minnesota Orchestra, returns to lead the orchestra.

A percentage of tickets sold for the “Luminous” concert will be donated to Folds of Honor, the Oklahoma-based nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Folds of Honor for our final concert of the season,” said Interim Executive Director Ron Predl. “Serving the community is integral to the Tulsa Symphony’s mission. This partnership is a perfect opportunity to honor the sacrifices made by our service members and their families while also celebrating the healing power of music to bring people together.”

“We are grateful to the Tulsa Symphony for remembering and honoring our community’s heroes and for helping provide life-changing academic scholarships to their families,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “As a local resident, I know how important a cultural event like the Tulsa Symphony is and to also care enough to provide educational assistance, makes it even more special.”

Tickets for “Luminous: Beethoven Symphony No. 3, ‘Eroica,’” are $20-$75. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

Design Insider tour

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will launch a new program, Design Insider, to provide a unique look into the process of designing spaces in which humans can live and work.

The first tours will be Thursday, May 18, with Stuart McDaniel of GuRuStu Communities discussing some of the projects his team is working on to revitalize Tulsa’s Crutchfield neighborhood. The tour will include stops at the former Second Presbyterian Church and a historic apartment building at 2019 E. Archer St.

McDaniel will be on hand to discuss the work being done and answer questions.

Tours are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tours will start from the Frisco Yards, 65 N. Madison Ave.

Tickets are $20. To purchase and more information: tulsaarchitecture.org.

Final shows for Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Opera

Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Opera conclude their 2022-2023 seasons Sunday, with matinee performances of their final productions of the year.

Tulsa Ballet will present its “Signature Series,” featuring Jennifer Weber’s “hip-hop meets ballet” creation, “While You Were Gone”; Kataryna Kozielska’s searing “Within,” which is being performed for the first time; and Alexander Ekman’s satirical “Cacti.”

Performance is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave., on the University of Tulsa campus. For tickets: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.

Tulsa Opera will give the final performance of its production of “Into the Woods,” the Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, that gathers together characters from tales collected by the Brothers Grimm, to explore the consequences of wishes being granted.

Performance is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.