Arts Scene: Theatre Tulsa to stage 'Broadway Under the Stars' concert

The Tulsa PAC’s “Arts in the Air” program will feature a history of musical theater, as Theatre Tulsa presents “Broadway Under the Stars,” with two performances at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 2-3, on the Williams Green next to the PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The concert will feature many of Theatre Tulsa’s highest-profile performers paired with the songs that have made musical theater history over the past several decades.

Featured performers will include Broadway actor Michael Andreus, NYC Opera performer Kim Frie, and Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall artist Mark Frie. The lineup also includes local favorites Sam Briggs, Thomas Farnan-Williams, Travis Guillory, Kia Hightower, Axyl Langford, Tatum Nelson, Claire Schroepfer, Kara Staiger and Robert Young.

The cast will be performing musical favorites from such traditional classics as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Sound of Music” and “Oklahoma!,” as well as newer numbers from “Hamilton” and “Wicked.”

Social distancing and masks will be required for all audience members.

This will be a donation-based “pay what you can” event, with proceeds going to Theatre Tulsa. A bar and concession area will be provided.